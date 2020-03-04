Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich stopped by Jon Jansen's In The Trenches podcast to talk about the cornerback position for the Wolverines heading into 2020. One spot seems to be locked up by Ambry Thomas, but the cornerback opposite him, the nickel corner and then of course creating depth is always important.

Thomas obviously made a miraculous return to the field ahead of schedule last year after dealing with colitis and should be 100% ready to go heading into his senior season. Zordich is really looking forward to what Thomas brings to the practice field, meeting room and game field.

"I love his attitude and love his desire to be good," Zordich said. "I think that he’s becoming a leader of this football team and, quite frankly, we need guys that are vocal. We need guys that are not afraid to be uncomfortable telling their teammates to shape up or ship out. I think he’s one of those guys that can do that. I’m excited for him in that role. I really am.

"I think his ability is through the roof. Again, talking about the physical aspect of it, we know he can cover, we know he can run, but seeing him tackle people and put his face on football players is an important aspect of the game. He’s a little thinner than most so it’s just building his strength and our strength staff is one of the best in the country. They have done a tremendous job. You can see the bulk coming out on him now. He did have a little thumb issue, which stopped him a little bit from working the upper body, but he is coming back from that. I’d like to see him a little stronger."

Opposite Thomas, the job will likely be Vincent Gray's to lose. Behind Thomas and Lavert Hill, Gray logged the third most snaps of any cornerback on U-M's roster last year. He's close to being ready for a much bigger role, and Zordich just hopes to see that sooner rather than later.

"What Vincent has to do is mature," Zordich said. "When he realizes what he can do on the football field and in the classroom as well, I think he’ll be a top notch player at his level. But, he definitely has to mature a little bit and understand that life isn’t all games all the time. He’s been working hard and I’m looking for big things this spring from him."

Behind those two, it's anyone's guess. Likely candidates are second-year players Jalen Perry and DJ Turner, third-year cornerback Gemon Green and early-enrolled freshman Andre Seldon, who could specialize as a nickel. Zordich seems to be highest on Turner, but is excited about what Perry and Seldon can do as they get more comfortable.

"I think [the depth] is there, I really do," Zordich said. Gemon Green, DJ Turner, Jalen Perry — there’s three guys right there.

"I think Gemon, the last two weeks of bowl prep, the light bulb started to go [on]. He's another guy that needs to grow up, needs to mature, needs to understand that I have to go to class every day and then when I come into this building every day, it means something. I think he’s doing that. DJ just has a fire under him. I think he’s naturally ready; built for this kind of thing. Jalen, I've got to build the fire under him. I've got to do that. He’s a gifted player, really gifted, talented guy, but he’s got to pick up the pace."

