New Michigan Commit Ja’Den McBurrows Brings Tight Coverage And Return Skills To U-M Secondary

Michigan picked up its first 2021 commit in the secondary Friday afternoon when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows tweeted out his pledge to the U-M staff.

Though McBurrows is conservatively listed as a three-star prospect, expect his ranking to jump as the speedy corner has great film from that show his instinctive nature and tendency to break up passes. During the recruiting process, McBurrows fielded offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and LSU, among others but could not turn down a chance to play for the Wolverines.

“Michigan made me a top priority in their recruitment, and I can see myself playing there,” McBurrows said. “They play man-to-man a lot, and I can see myself doing that all day. They talk to me all day every day and watch film with me. They keep in contact with me and see how I’m doing every day.”

While building relationships is always important during the recruiting process, McBurrows said he is in near-constant communication with U-M linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Through these conversations, the Michigan staff has McBurrows excited to play in Ann Arbor.

“I really like what [Brown] does,” McBurrows said. “Don Brown has been coaching for a long time, and I can see myself being coached by him and everything he knows.”

Brown has told the 5-10, 175-pound corner that Michigan employs a defense that concentrates on primarily man-to-man coverage in order to create mismatches elsewhere on the field. With a concentration of man-specific defenses, McBurrows plans to play outside corner, nickel and chip in returning kicks or punts on special teams.

Last season, McBurrows stuck to that recipe at St. Thomas Aquinas and accumulated 45 tackles, six interceptions (four of which were returned for touchdowns) and two kickoff return touchdowns.

“When I get to Ann Arbor, they should expect a lot of speed and a lot of physicality in my style of play,” McBurrows said. “I am a great man-to-man corner.”

Throughout his development, McBurrows has leaned on his interest in studying former great defensive backs to help expand his knowledge of how to play the position, and one of his strong influences is a Michigan legend.

“I watched [Michigan] a lot,” McBurrows said. “My favorite player is Charles Woodson, and he went to Michigan.”

Moving forward, McBurrows locked in a date for when he plans to officially visit Michigan’s campus for the first time—June 19 to 21. This is shaping up to be a key visit weekend for the Wolverines as U-M will host a mixture of coveted recruits and commits.

“I am looking forward to seeing all the different places on campus and how practice goes,” McBurrows said. “I know a couple of commits are going there. I know J.J. McCarthy, he plays quarterback and he’s committed. He’s going to be there.”

Three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is also on tap to visit Michigan that weekend, and he may be a candidate to join the class if the trip goes well for the book-end lineman.

McBurrows said he “might” take his four other officials but reaffirmed that he plans on bringing four-star defensive end teammate Dallas Turner to Michigan with him. Turner is another prospect that is high on Michigan’s board and would be a welcomed addition to what is already a strong class that ranks No. 10 in the nation according to 247Sports.com.

Click here to watch McBurrows' junior highlight tape.

McBurrows is commit No. 10 for the Michigan Wolverines. So far, Michigan has assembled a very balanced recruiting class on both sides of the ball. Which position group would you like to see U-M prioritize going forward? Let us know!