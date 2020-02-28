WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Nico Collins Poised For Breakout Season In 2020

Brandon Brown

Last year as a junior, wide receiver Nico Collins was second on the team with 37 catches and led the Wolverines in yards with 729 and touchdowns with seven. In 2020, Collins is looking to improve on those numbers and is also improving his body and speed according to wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. 

The 40 time is obviously hand timed, which usually means it's a bit faster than a laser-timed 40, but at more than 220 pounds, anything in the 4.4-4.5 range is moving. Collins showed plenty of burst on his 76-yard touchdown catch against Indiana last year and certainly showed time and again that he's going to win most jump ball situations. If he's really getting faster and is legitimately running in the 4.4 range, look out next year.

Complimentary pieces like Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil and Giles Jackson, along with Cornelius Johnson and incoming freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson, could make U-M's receiving corps extremely dangerous in year two under Gattis.

I actually think Collins is going to finish his Michigan career in spectacular fashion. I don't know if he'll lead the team in catches, because Ronnie Bell has a knack for getting open and really excels on short and intermediate routes, but in yards and touchdowns, I think Collins will lead the team again and improve on his numbers from last year. 

It shouldn't seem unrealistic for Collins to catch 60 balls next year, but at Michigan it has been. Last year in college football, there were 77 receivers who caught more than 60 balls. It hasn't happened once at Michigan since Jim Harbaugh arrived. To me, in today's college football, that's unacceptable. Collins needs to eclipse that mark next year and I think he will. 

What do you think of Collins' look and speed? How do you think he'll do next fall? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/28/20

Based on the disappointing NFL scouting reports we're getting of Shea Patterson, should we be concerned about the untested youngsters who couldn't beat him out?

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Decision To Start Brandon Johns Jr.

With Eli Brooks out, David DeJulius seemed like the most obvious replacement, but Juwan Howard went with Brandon Johns Jr. instead.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Dashcam Video Of Zavier Simpson On Night Of Crash Made Public

Dashcam video of Zavier Simpson has surfaced from his peculiar interaction with the police from the night of his car accident.

Brandon Brown

Video: David DeJulius Pulls No Punches Explaining Loss To Wisconsin

Sophomore David DeJulius was tough on himself and his team's performance against the Badgers that resulted in a home loss.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings.

Steve Deace

by

DezzNutz1001

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites over the Badgers in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

by

Reghamster

Video: Franz Wagner On His Own Performance, Eli Brooks' Absence, Loss To Wisconsin

Franz Wagner spoke after Michigan's seven-point home loss against Wisconsin.

Brandon Brown

Who Wouldn't Want To Play For Juwan Howard?

Juwan Howard is going to be elite at Michigan because of who he is, how he conducts himself and how he runs his program.

Brandon Brown

by

dshoes

Breaking Down Michigan's NFL Combine Participants

Michigan is well represented at the NFL Combine by 11 former Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Defensive Breakdowns, Absence Of Eli Brooks

Michigan's defensive effort was not good at home against the Badgers and Eli Brooks being out played a big part in that.

Brandon Brown