Nico Collins Projected As A Top 20 Draft Pick By ESPN

Since the 2020 fall college football season was canceled yesterday for the Big Ten, many players across the college football landscape have an important decision to make-- stick around in college for another year or forgo remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft?

On Michigan's team, many players were set to have breakout years, but none perhaps more so than Nico Collins. Over the offseason, Collins switched his jersey number from No. 4 to No. 1, a signal that he was ready to take the next step in his progression as a wide receiver. Traditionally, only elite U-M receivers have donned the No. 1 jersey, so it is generally seen as a sign of achievement.

In light of what many believed would be a strong 2020 campaign for Collins, the vertical threat has appeared on numerous NFL mock drafts recently, and ESPN's Todd McShay just dropped his latest iteration today. On that projection, McShay had Collins coming off the board at No. 18 to the Green Bay Packers.

Here is what McShay had to say about the proposed selection:

Seriously, what are we doing here? Ten first-round picks for Green Bay since 2012 and only one – Jordan Love, a quarterback -- went toward the offense. Odd strategy when you have one of the game's best QBs in Aaron Rodgers now entering his age-37 season. Aaron Jones broke out, and Davante Adams is going to put up points, but can someone in the Packers' front office get this man another playmaker? Please. While Collins had just 37 catches last season, he turned that into 729 yards and seven scores with mediocre QB play. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and plenty of vertical speed.

At those dimensions, Collins has the requisite size and catching ability to become a quality contributor as an outside receiver in the NFL. Though he has not exploded at the college level with a 1,000 yard season just yet, much of that can be attributed to U-M's quarterback choice over the past couple seasons and a noted inaccuracy when attempting long downfield passes. Despite that situation, Collins still showed that if you put the ball anywhere in his vicinity, he has a good chance of completing the receptions.

In McShay's mock draft, five wide receivers are projected to be selected before the Packers are on the clock at No. 18, so a handful of quality pass catchers are among other noted draft-eligible prospects. With a strong senior season, Collins could have elevated his draft stock and may have would up as a top 10 pick, but the converse is of course a possibility and he could have dropped out of the first round with a subpar performance.

There is no word yet on whether Collins is planning on sticking it out in Ann Arbor and wants to take the field in Michigan Stadium for one more season to help the team compete for a Big Ten title, but it is difficult to turn down millions of guaranteed dollars as a first round selection.

Do you think Collins should remain at Michigan for another season? Or is the possibility of becoming a first round NFL draft pick too enticing to pass up? Let us know!