Offer Reaction From 2022 Wide Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Out of pass catchers in the 2022 class, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is one of the quickest risers, and Michigan issued the 6-3, 180-pound recruit a little over one week ago.

“I was very excited to pick up the Michigan offer,” Greene told Wolverine Digest. “I was able to FaceTime with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Josh] Gattis, which was exciting and a great experience— definitely world class coaches.”

During this chat, Greene and the Harbaugh-Gattis tandem had an opportunity to briefly talk about the Michigan program, and the opportunity to attend U-M as a true student athlete is once compelling factor for the 2022 wide out.

“What I like about Michigan is not only are they a winning program with a high-level coaching staff, but it’s a strong academic school also,” Greene said. “I’d like to visit this summer, but it all depends on how this coronavirus shifts.”

In the last two weeks, Greene has snagged offers from West Virginia, Michigan State, Florida State and Michigan, totaling 14 Division I offers for the sophomore prospect.

“Recruiting has been great,” Greene told Wolverine Digest. “I’ve been able to talk to a lot of coaches. Unfortunately because of the coronavirus, I haven’t been able to get to many schools this spring. But I’m looking forward to getting some visits in once everything gets better. Michigan is definitely one on my list of schools to visit.”

Joining FSU, MSU, WVU and U-M, Greene sports offers from programs like Georgia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina at this early juncture. With so many national schools interested, Greene is not sure which schools he’d like to visit this summer, a position that has only been further complicated by the coronavirus.

“I’m very humbled by the schools that have offered me thus far,” Greene said. “If it were up to me I’d visit them all because I’d like to meet everyone in person. It’s important for me to feel comfortable with the coaching staff when it comes time to make a decision. Right now, I’m trying to finish up the school year strong while I’m still completing distance learning.”

In the meantime, Greene keeps up with an aggressive routine of home workouts and football drills from YouTube when not focusing on his studies in an attempt to improve on his sophomore season, one in which he had over 30 catches for roughly 600 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Last year, Greene fought for playing time on a senior-laden St. Christopher’s squad with three other talented receivers in the offense. Still, Greene helped push his team to a 10-2 record and showed an impressive array of physical tools during his team’s playoff push.

“If you play me close, I’m very physical and because of my size and strength, I win most of those battles,” Greene said. “If you play off of me, I have a lot of speed and moves to create space and get in the open field. When teams choose to double team me, it opens up the field for my teammates.”

Green is the 16 wide receiver in the 2022 class to pick up a Michigan offer.

