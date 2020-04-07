WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Recruiting Notebook: Two New Offers Out, Michigan Lands In Top Group For Howse IV

Eric Rutter

Last week, Michigan added three 2021 commitments to its class before extending a series of offers to standout 2022 running backs. With a lot of activity in the U-M recruiting world despite a lack of in-person contact, Wolverine Digest compiled a list of notable announcements from Michigan targets.

Before recruiting visits were shut down, Michigan hosted a crop of recruits on campus to help sell the program, and Brentwood (Tenn.) High three-star cornerback John Howse IV was among those in attendance.

During that trip, Howse sat down with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and safeties coach Bob Shoop for a film session, and this activity helped Howse not only understand the Wolverines scheme but bond with the coaches as well.

On Tuesday, Howse, who is listed as a near-top-40 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports.com, listed Michigan as one of his top 10 schools.

Right now, Michigan is in the mix with Penn State, Ole Miss, Louisville and Nebraska, among others for the Howse’s commitment. However, U-M may have an edge since Howse has been visiting since he was a youngster and is planning on setting up an official visit to Ann Arbor in June.

Shortly before that, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek three-star defensive end Arden Walker picked up an offer from Michigan. Standing at 6-4 and 245 pounds, Walker is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Colorado, but an argument exists that he should be higher up on that list based on a batch of impressive junior film.

“Probably the most underrated player in the state,” Buffs Country’s Chase Howell told Wolverine Digest. “He should be getting the attention that the top five guys [in Colorado] are. He’s incredibly explosive at the point of attack, gets around linemen with ease.”

Howell suggested that Walker would likely fit the best as a defensive end in a 4-3 system. Walker’s father was an all-conference defensive lineman for Colorado in 1989, so the recent Michigan offeree has the pedigree to compete at a high level, and his 15-school offer sheet supports that notion.

Later this afternoon, the Wolverines directed their attention to a rising in-state sophomore that could gain a wealth of traction on the recruiting trail in the weeks and months to come by extending Roseville (Mich.) High wide receiver Tyrell Henry.

Listed at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Henry shows strong ball skills, is a long-strider and has dangerous speed after the catch. Henry’s head coach, Vernard Snowden, broke down his playing style to provide a closer look at what Henry brings to the table.

“Tyrell is an elusive, shifty, big play maker at wide receiver and safety,” Snowden told Wolverine Digest. “His strengths are definitely his athleticism and his ball skills on offense and defense.”

These attributes are ones that Michigan likely feels will translate to the college level, and the 2022 prospect was reportedly elated to learn of his offer from the Wolverines program.

“When I called him and told him the news he was very excited, especially since I’ve talked to a lot of schools about him and no one offered yet and by him being only a sophomore,” Snowden said. “He really wanted to get camps this offseason to prove he is a slept on player in our state.”

With a Michigan offer under his belt, Henry should see other schools follow suit. Either way, U-M got in early on a player that projects to be one of the most coveted in the state’s 2022 class.

Which players out of this group catch your eye? Where does Howse rank in terms of cornerbacks that Michigan has offered so far? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revisiting Michigan's All-Time Top 100 Recruits: No. 1 Rashan Gary

Michigan has had 76 Top 100 recruits since 2000. We begin our series looking at their college performance with the top-rated signee: Rashan Gary

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Make A Choice: Dylan McCaffrey Or Joe Milton

Knowing what we know, which quarterback would you start in the fall?

Brandon Brown

by

G-$$$

Make A Choice: Desmond Howard Or Charles Woodson

If you needed a game-winning punt return touchdown, which Michigan legend would you choose?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/06/20

There's two ways to look at Michigan's 2021 recruiting class so far -- how it actually looks, and then how it looks compared to Ohio State. And each way leads to dramatically different conclusions.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Expert Analysis: First Impression Of New Michigan Commit Louis Hansen

Former Michigan tight end AJ Williams likes what Louis Hansen brings to the table.

Eric Rutter

Video: Michigan Podcast On The Top 5 Reasons Why It's All About The Elite QB

This week's episode lists the top 5 reasons why Harbaugh cannot make Michigan an elite program again, until he finds an elite quarterback.

Steve Deace

Breaking Down Michigan's Spot In A Way-Too-Early Top 25

Year one under Juwan Howard is in the books so why not take a look at Michigan's potential 2020-21 ranking.

Brandon Brown

2021 Recruiting Class Fantasy Draft: Offensive Edition

Get the latest on which players stand atop Michigan’s recruiting board at each position for the 2021 class. While U-M is well on its way to a solid bunch with four offensive commits so far, several other players have emerged as likely additions before all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/07/20

Looking back fondly on the 1997 Dream Season, as Michigan enters Big Ten play with raised expectations.

Steve Deace

Prolific 2022 Running Back Omarion Hampton ‘Excited’ For Michigan Offer

The Wolverines have extended a handful of offers lately to sophomore running backs, and Omarion Hampton is the latest on the receiving end of that list. Find out what Hampton’s reaction was to picking up his U-M offer on Sunday.

Eric Rutter