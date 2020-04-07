Recruiting Notebook: Two New Offers Out, Michigan Lands In Top Group For Howse IV

Last week, Michigan added three 2021 commitments to its class before extending a series of offers to standout 2022 running backs. With a lot of activity in the U-M recruiting world despite a lack of in-person contact, Wolverine Digest compiled a list of notable announcements from Michigan targets.

Before recruiting visits were shut down, Michigan hosted a crop of recruits on campus to help sell the program, and Brentwood (Tenn.) High three-star cornerback John Howse IV was among those in attendance.

During that trip, Howse sat down with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and safeties coach Bob Shoop for a film session, and this activity helped Howse not only understand the Wolverines scheme but bond with the coaches as well.

On Tuesday, Howse, who is listed as a near-top-40 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports.com, listed Michigan as one of his top 10 schools.

Right now, Michigan is in the mix with Penn State, Ole Miss, Louisville and Nebraska, among others for the Howse’s commitment. However, U-M may have an edge since Howse has been visiting since he was a youngster and is planning on setting up an official visit to Ann Arbor in June.

Shortly before that, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek three-star defensive end Arden Walker picked up an offer from Michigan. Standing at 6-4 and 245 pounds, Walker is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Colorado, but an argument exists that he should be higher up on that list based on a batch of impressive junior film.

“Probably the most underrated player in the state,” Buffs Country’s Chase Howell told Wolverine Digest. “He should be getting the attention that the top five guys [in Colorado] are. He’s incredibly explosive at the point of attack, gets around linemen with ease.”

Howell suggested that Walker would likely fit the best as a defensive end in a 4-3 system. Walker’s father was an all-conference defensive lineman for Colorado in 1989, so the recent Michigan offeree has the pedigree to compete at a high level, and his 15-school offer sheet supports that notion.

Later this afternoon, the Wolverines directed their attention to a rising in-state sophomore that could gain a wealth of traction on the recruiting trail in the weeks and months to come by extending Roseville (Mich.) High wide receiver Tyrell Henry.

Listed at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Henry shows strong ball skills, is a long-strider and has dangerous speed after the catch. Henry’s head coach, Vernard Snowden, broke down his playing style to provide a closer look at what Henry brings to the table.

“Tyrell is an elusive, shifty, big play maker at wide receiver and safety,” Snowden told Wolverine Digest. “His strengths are definitely his athleticism and his ball skills on offense and defense.”

These attributes are ones that Michigan likely feels will translate to the college level, and the 2022 prospect was reportedly elated to learn of his offer from the Wolverines program.

“When I called him and told him the news he was very excited, especially since I’ve talked to a lot of schools about him and no one offered yet and by him being only a sophomore,” Snowden said. “He really wanted to get camps this offseason to prove he is a slept on player in our state.”

With a Michigan offer under his belt, Henry should see other schools follow suit. Either way, U-M got in early on a player that projects to be one of the most coveted in the state’s 2022 class.

Which players out of this group catch your eye? Where does Howse rank in terms of cornerbacks that Michigan has offered so far? Let us know!