Former Michigan Running Back Jon Vaughn Covers all Bases in Robert Anderson Saga

Jon Vaughn played three seasons at Michigan from 1988-90 and had many run ins with Dr. Robert Anderson. Because of that, he's very qualified to talk about the entire situation, and that's exactly what he did.
Former Michigan running back Jon Vaughn was a force on the field during his three years in Ann Arbor, but unfortunately, those three years were filled with dozens of trips to see Dr. Robert Anderson. Vaughn has been very outspoken over the last year when it comes to Bo Schembechler, Dr. Anderson and the University of Michigan, and he doesn't shy away from discussing what happened to him. In the podcast below, Vaughn fields a ton of questions and even addresses a few Bo defenders in a way that most simply could not given what he's been through.

