Expert Analysis: Rocco Spindler Breakdown

On the cusp of Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star Rocco Spindler's decision, several schools are still in commitment. Upon his last update, Spindler was considering Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU, but many insiders have indicated that he is Irish bound.



With that in consideration, Wolverine Digest sought out the expertise of former U-M lineman Rueben Riley to break down the ins and outs of Spindler's game. This is what Riley observed:

Strengths

Rocco Spindler is a big, strong, and physical guy. He definitely displays the characteristics of a mauler! He plays with great power and shows to be athletic enough to block linebackers on the second level. Rocco does a great job sticking to defenders when blocking the second level and in space. Rocco is a finisher and blocks to the whistle. He dominates down lineman in one on one blocking situations.

Areas of Improvement

Rocco must continue to improve his pad level and playing with great leverage. Timing his punch in pass pro is also key in taking the next steps as a Michigan offensive lineman. He doesn’t want to get into the habit of letting defensive lineman into his body. “Catching” defenders vs delivering a powerful punch can make you susceptible to leaning and getting beat with countermoves. This is huge at the collegiate level because hand placement, leverage and punch will determine a successful block.

Takeaways

2021 OL Rocco Spindler is strong and physical with the ability to block in space. Has an impressive grip strength that indicates once he has the defender in his mitts the play is over for that defender... must keep feet moving to avoid holding penalties. But let’s be honest great offensive lineman hold every play, they just don’t get caught.

At 6-5, 315 lbs. he possesses collegiate size and looks lean enough to add weight if that’s the plan for him in college. Coming from Clarkston (a strong in-state high school program) Rocco should have no problem coming in to Ann Arbor ready to work and compete. Rocco resembles a teammate I played next to in 2005, 2-Time All-Big Ten RG Matt Lentz. A big, lean guy who was strong as a bull., great in the run game with very solid and efficient pass-pro abilities.

With the improving of his pad level and timing of his punch I believe Rocco can play either Guard or Tackle and have a very successful career at Michigan.

