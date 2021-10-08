    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

    A decision has been made on wide receiver Roman Wilson.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Michigan sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson is officially out for the Nebraska game. The speedy pass catcher did not travel to Lincoln with the team.

    This is obviously a blow to an already depleted wide receiver room that's been missing Ronnie Bell since week one and hurts U-M's offense against a pesky Cornhusker defense. Wilson showed up in a big way last week against Wisconsin with 6 catches for 81 yards including a couple of contested, highlight grabs. 

    Look for AJ Henning's role to increase on offense as well as freshman Andrel Anthony, who has been on the field more and more with each passing week.

    roman wilson
    Football

    Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    nebraska memorial stadium
    Football

    Shots Fired

    2 hours ago
    jim-harbaugh-urban-meyer-comments-controversyjpg
    Football

    The Jags Should Have Listened To Jimmy

    5 hours ago
    scott frost nebraska
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Nebraska Stands In Michigan's Way Of 6-0

    9 hours ago
    63 cade mcnamara jim harbaugh
    Football

    Talking Nebraska, Burning Questions, Michigan's Ranking, More

    18 hours ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    If Not Now, When?

    Oct 7, 2021
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    Michigan Football Loses 2022 Commitment

    Oct 7, 2021
    roman wilson
    Football

    The Latest On Roman Wilson

    Oct 6, 2021