Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

Michigan sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson is officially out for the Nebraska game. The speedy pass catcher did not travel to Lincoln with the team.

This is obviously a blow to an already depleted wide receiver room that's been missing Ronnie Bell since week one and hurts U-M's offense against a pesky Cornhusker defense. Wilson showed up in a big way last week against Wisconsin with 6 catches for 81 yards including a couple of contested, highlight grabs.

Look for AJ Henning's role to increase on offense as well as freshman Andrel Anthony, who has been on the field more and more with each passing week.