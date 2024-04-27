Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Roman Wilson In 3rd Round Of NFL Draft
As a native of Hawaii, Roman Wilson got used to the cold by playing in Ann Arbor. Now, he'll continue bundling up as a wide receiver in Pittsburgh. The Steelers chose Wilson with the 84th overall pick in the third round. It's going to be interesting to see who is throwing passes to the speedy Hawaiian as the Steelers acquired both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason.
2024 NFL Combine or U-M Pro Day Stats
5-11, 185 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.07 seconds
3-Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds
Bench Press: 12 reps
NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein’s breakdown on Wilson
“Smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear. Wilson primarily focused on attacking the intermediate and deep portions of the field, adding an explosive element to the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound approach. Wilson is an electrifying athlete, which should push his stock up, but he'll need to learn to level up his skill getting from Point A to Point B as a route-runner to reach his potential. Wilson has good hands and can run after the catch down the field, but he’s not really a catch-and-go option underneath. He has the separation potential to make a quarterback’s life easier and figures to continue his ascension as a starting slot talent.”
2023 Stats and Accolades
48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns
Second-team All-Big Ten
Wolverine Digest Breakdown
Over the course of his career, Roman Wilson grew into a trusty safety valve for Michigan quarterbacks with his sure hands and swift route running. Though he’s more slight in frame, Wilson is fairly polished and showed off his technique during the pre-draft process. At the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine alike, Wilson drew rave reviews for his consistency, soft hands and ability to create separation at the right time.
How do you see Roman Wilson’s game translating to the pros? Does he remind you of any other former Michigan wideouts in the NFL? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.