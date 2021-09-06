Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Ronnie Bell And The Injury

"Unfortunately Ronnie will be out for the season."

Those were Jim Harbaugh's first words during today's media session and, even though most people feared that's what he'd say about his senior captain wide receiver Ronnie Bell, it didn't make it any easier to hear.

"He has a knee injury — it's a shame," Jim Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt that he's going to continue to lead from the sideline and he'll be a big part of the team."

Harbaugh later said a few things about Bell that made it even easier to understand why the senior was just named a captain ahead of the season.

"Fortunately everything is surgically repairable. Ronnie's drive is so high. It's going to be touch grueling rehab, but if anyone can do it, Ronnie will," Harbaugh explained.

Harbaugh spoke about Bell for a few minutes in the video above and you could really hear the sadness in his voice. Not only is Bell an extremely valuable weapon on the field, he's a coach, teammate and fan favorite. Losing him is certainly a massive blow, but Harbaugh named guys like Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson and AJ Henning in particular as players how now need to step up in Bell's absence.