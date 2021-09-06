September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Ronnie Bell And The Injury

Jim Harbaugh delivered the news that nobody wanted to hear on Monday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

"Unfortunately Ronnie will be out for the season."

Those were Jim Harbaugh's first words during today's media session and, even though most people feared that's what he'd say about his senior captain wide receiver Ronnie Bell, it didn't make it any easier to hear.

"He has a knee injury — it's a shame," Jim Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt that he's going to continue to lead from the sideline and he'll be a big part of the team."

Harbaugh later said a few things about Bell that made it even easier to understand why the senior was just named a captain ahead of the season.  

"Fortunately everything is surgically repairable. Ronnie's drive is so high. It's going to be touch grueling rehab, but if anyone can do it, Ronnie will," Harbaugh explained.

Harbaugh spoke about Bell for a few minutes in the video above and you could really hear the sadness in his voice. Not only is Bell an extremely valuable weapon on the field, he's a coach, teammate and fan favorite. Losing him is certainly a massive blow, but Harbaugh named guys like Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson and AJ Henning in particular as players how now need to step up in Bell's absence. 

jim harbaugh
Football

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Ronnie Bell And The Injury

54dc5d75-4ea2-44a6-8d69-538d95d110a7-2021-0904-dg-UM1602
Football

From The Press Box: Noteworthy Stats From Week One

ronnie bell injury
Football

Michigan's Ronnie Bell Out For Season

cade mcnamara
Football

Cade McNamara Tops National List

crowd german gemon green aidan hutchinson michigan football
Football

Two Surprise Wolverines Lead Team In Snaps

ronnie bell injury
Football

Michigan's Juwan Howard Offers Support To Ronnie Bell

ZOY5VF44VNAKRFPVRBPH6NMKRM
Football

Weekend Reactions: Blake Corum Shines, JJ McCarthy Dazzles In Michigan Debut

ronnie bell
Football

Discussing The Ronnie Bell Injury