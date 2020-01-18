Shawn Crable Discusses His Michigan Career, TFL Record, 2006 OSU Game

A two-year starter at outside linebacker for the Wolverines from 2006-07, Shawn Crable was part of Michigan's famed 2003 recruiting class that also included LaMarr Woodley, Prescott Burgess, Leon Hall and Jake Long among others.

In 2007, Crable set a Michigan single-season record with 28.5 tackles for loss, a mark that still stands.

He finished his career with 141 total tackles, including 43.5 for loss, with 16.5 sacks. He also had seven pass breakups and seven forced fumbles.