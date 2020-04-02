The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

You might be able to make an argument that defensive line has been Jim Harbaugh's most star-studded position group during his five-year tenure at U-M. When looking at the top five during Harbaugh's reign, it's a who's who of defensive linemen.

1. Mo Hurst

Hurst ended his Michigan career with 134 tackles including 33 for loss and 12.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered another one. All told, he saw action in 46 games and started 17 of them. As a fifth-year senior, Hurst was virtually unblockable. Even though he wasn't hulking and huge at 6-2, 280 pounds, he got into the backfield at will. After that 2017 season, Hurst was a consensus All-American first teamer per the Associated Press and Sporting News. He was also on the second team according to several outlets. He was the recipient of the 2017 Bo Schembechler Team MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award.

2. Chase Winovich

Winovich bounced between a few positions while at Michigan but finally settled in at defensive end and was pretty dominant. The 6-3, 255-pounder made 185 tackles including 45 for loss and 18 sacks over the course of his career. He also forced three fumbles and recovered five loose balls. While in Ann Arbor, Winovich played in 45 games with 26 starts. As a fifth-year senior, Winovich was on the third team of the Associated Press All-American squad. He was also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree by the Associated Press — the first team in 2018 and the second team in 2017. He was the recipient of the 2018 Bo Schembechler MVP Team Award and the Richard Katcher Award, presented to Michigan's most outstanding defensive lineman or outside linebacker. Nationally, he was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award during his last year at Michigan.

3. Chris Wormley

Once Wormley got big enough and strong enough to contribute, he rarely came off the field. All told he played in 51 games and made 30 starts on the D-line. He racked up 123 tackles including 33 for loss and 18 sacks. At Michigan, he took home the 2015 and 2016 Richard Katcher Award and he was also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. During his final season at U-M, he was a second-team All-American as selected by the Sporting News.

4. Ryan Glasgow

As a former walk-on, Glasgow was an absolute stud. He appeared in 45 games making 33 starts along the defensive line, which is good for a top-flight recruit, let alone for a voluntary player. He finished his Michigan career with 91 tackles including 18.5 for loss and five sacks. He actually shared the 2015 and 2016 Richard Katcher Awards as Michigan's Top Defensive Lineman with Chris Wormley. To close out his career, he was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. All of those accomplishments led him to being a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist in 2015, which goes to the most outstanding player who began career as a walk-on.

5. Taco Charlton

Charlton wasn't quite as decorated across the board as the others, but he has the highest sack total and was probably the most dynamic athlete of the bunch. He appeared in 46 games, making 15 starts at defensive end. Charlton registered 94 tackles including 28 for loss and 19 sacks during his career. He was an All-Big Ten first teamer according to the coaches and media in 2016.