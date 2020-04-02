WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Brandon Brown

You might be able to make an argument that defensive line has been Jim Harbaugh's most star-studded position group during his five-year tenure at U-M. When looking at the top five during Harbaugh's reign, it's a who's who of defensive linemen.

1. Mo Hurst

mo hurst

Hurst ended his Michigan career with 134 tackles including 33 for loss and 12.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered another one. All told, he saw action in 46 games and started 17 of them. As a fifth-year senior, Hurst was virtually unblockable. Even though he wasn't hulking and huge at 6-2, 280 pounds, he got into the backfield at will. After that 2017 season, Hurst was a consensus All-American first teamer per the Associated Press and Sporting News. He was also on the second team according to several outlets. He was the recipient of the 2017 Bo Schembechler Team MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award.

2. Chase Winovich

chase winovich

Winovich bounced between a few positions while at Michigan but finally settled in at defensive end and was pretty dominant. The 6-3, 255-pounder made 185 tackles including 45 for loss and 18 sacks over the course of his career. He also forced three fumbles and recovered five loose balls. While in Ann Arbor, Winovich played in 45 games with 26 starts. As a fifth-year senior, Winovich was on the third team of the Associated Press All-American squad. He was also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree by the Associated Press — the first team in 2018 and the second team in 2017. He was the recipient of the 2018 Bo Schembechler MVP Team Award and the Richard Katcher Award, presented to Michigan's most outstanding defensive lineman or outside linebacker. Nationally, he was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award during his last year at Michigan.

3. Chris Wormley

chris wormley

Once Wormley got big enough and strong enough to contribute, he rarely came off the field. All told he played in 51 games and made 30 starts on the D-line. He racked up 123 tackles including 33 for loss and 18 sacks. At Michigan, he took home the 2015 and 2016 Richard Katcher Award and he was also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. During his final season at U-M, he was a second-team All-American as selected by the Sporting News. 

4. Ryan Glasgow

ryan glasgow

As a former walk-on, Glasgow was an absolute stud. He appeared in 45 games making 33 starts along the defensive line, which is good for a top-flight recruit, let alone for a voluntary player. He finished his Michigan career with 91 tackles including 18.5 for loss and five sacks. He actually shared the 2015 and 2016 Richard Katcher Awards as Michigan's Top Defensive Lineman with Chris Wormley. To close out his career, he was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. All of those accomplishments led him to being a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist in 2015, which goes to the most outstanding player who began career as a walk-on.

5. Taco Charlton

taco charlton

Charlton wasn't quite as decorated across the board as the others, but he has the highest sack total and was probably the most dynamic athlete of the bunch. He appeared in 46 games, making 15 starts at defensive end. Charlton registered 94 tackles including 28 for loss and 19 sacks during his career. He was an All-Big Ten first teamer according to the coaches and media in 2016.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Wolverines In Second Place For In-State Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley

Living just outside of Grand Rapids, three-star lineman Ru’Quan Buckley has grown very familiar with the Michigan program and has U-M second at the moment, just behind Nebraska.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/02/20

In memory of the 100th birthday of Bob Ufer, perhaps the greatest college football team play-by-play man of all time.

Steve Deace

Opinion Roundtable: How Would You Have Used Jabrill Peppers?

Jabrill Peppers was really good at Michigan, but could he have been better?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan Strength Coaches Discuss Unique Situation

Strength and conditioning coaches across the country are trying to figure out how to keep their athletes in shape.

Brandon Brown

Joshua Christopher Among Michigan's Most Compelling Recruiting Battles

Michigan is the favorite to land five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher, which would be at or near the top of the list when it comes to landing big-time basketball prospects.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hosts Top-Ranked 2022 Massachusetts Prospect

After visiting Michigan once a year ago, the top-ranked Massachusetts recruit in the 2022 class, Ismael Zamor, landed a Michigan offer last December. Michigan had him back on campus this month and he shared the details of his visit.

Eric Rutter

2021 Cornerback Ricardo Hallman Nearly Committed To Michigan

Michigan nearly landed a commitment from three-star corner Ricardo Hallman after he landed a Wolverines offer. In the time sense, the Florida product has still held Michigan in extremely high esteem.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Quick Update On Five-Star Joshua Christopher

Five-star basketball target Joshua Christopher amended his top group but Michigan remains in a great spot.

Brandon Brown