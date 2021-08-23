Only One Michigan Player Makes Todd McShay's Top 50 Draft Prospects List For 2022

Michigan does have talent, but it's not at the top of draft prospect lists per experts.

Expectations aren't overly high for Michigan in 2021 and one reason is because there just isn't a lot of top-end talent on the roster. Michigan is a constant in NFL Drafts having at least one player selected in each of the last 81 drafts, but in recent years it obviously hasn't been enough. One problem is that other powerhouses are producing multiple first rounders along with high picks at key, skill positions. Michigan simply hasn't been able to keep up.

Heading into the 2021 season and eventually the 2022 NFL Draft, it's going to be more of the same per ESPN's Todd McShay. The analyst recently put just one Wolverine in his Top 50 list.

Senior defensive end/linebacker Aidan Hutchinson is the lone Wolverine on the list and he checks in at No. 40.

"Hutchinson was in the Day 2 conversation last fall before fracturing his right leg in November and opting for another year at Michigan. He plays a powerful game and is truly relentless in pursuit. Hutchinson also has fast eyes and locates the ball really well. He played only three games in 2020 before getting hurt and didn't fill the stat sheet, but he posted 4.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss and 68 tackles in 13 games back in 2019." - McShay

Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia led the way in McShay's Top 50 with four players each on the list. A lot can and does change on these lists, but for now, U-M is playing from behind just a bit when it comes to the level of talent it has compared to Big Ten foe Ohio State and other contenders around the country.