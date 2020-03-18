WolverineDigest
Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

Brandon Brown

It's going to look really weird, but Tom Brady is going to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady announced earlier today that he would be leaving the Patriots to explore the next chapter of his football life. Several hours later, news broke that Brady would be a Buccaneer next year per Adam Schefter.

Brady leaves New England as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has thrown for 74,571 yards, second only to Drew Brees by 2,845 yards. He's also tossed 541 touchdowns, also second to Brees' 547. His six Super Bowl wins are the most by any quarterback in league history and his 249 wins also pace the entire history of the league. Tampa Bay is truly getting a legend and hopes he can be an upgrade over a 26-year old Jameis Winston.

The Bucs took Winston No. 1 overall in 2015 and have had some ups and downs with him. Winston has been extremely turnover prone during his time in the NFL. His 88 interceptions and 111 total turnovers are both the most by any player in the league since he was drafted.

Last season, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards but he also paced the league with a ridiculous 30 interceptions. Brady might not touch 5K, but he definitely won't throw 30 picks either. With a ton of talent to spread the ball around to in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and OJ Howard, Brady should be productive and lead the Bucs to some wins. 

Will he be good enough to take Tampa to the mountaintop? I don't think so, but they'll probably make the playoffs and scare some people once there. The Buccaneers' opponents are known but the dates are not yet. 

It's also pretty interesting that Tampa is the site of next year's Super Bowl. I don't expect the Bucs to be playing in that game, but wouldn't that just be something? If that happens, Brady should seriously consider hanging it up even though he has said that he wants to play until he's 45.

How is Brady going to look in a Buccaneer uniform? How do you think he'll do next season? Comment below!!!

