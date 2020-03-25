WolverineDigest
Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 10 Graham Glasgow And No. 9 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Brandon Brown

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 10 on our list is newly minted Denver Bronco Graham Glasgow. The big interior lineman just signed a massive deal to join the Broncos and immediately fills a need along the offensive line. 

One spot ahead of him is Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks. Hardaway is in the middle of a huge contract and remains one of the better perimeter players in the league. 

What have you noticed about Glasgow in the NFL? What do you think the future holds for Hardaway? Comment below!!!

U-M Pushes For Top 2021 Defensive Line Haul

Wolverines receive high consideration from a trio of highly touted DL, and Coach Shaun Nua is pushing hard for the talented group of pass rushers.

Eric Rutter

EricRutter

Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Michigan is in a conference of 14, but three of its toughest opponents reside in the same division and are all considered rivals.

Brandon Brown

Buckeye4Life

’21 WR Board Filled With Bevy Of Standout Prospects

Michigan hauled in two wideouts as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Now, U-M is angling to stock its wide receiver cupboards with a fleet of new, dynamic pass catchers in 2021.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Running Back Overview For The 2021 Cycle

Wolverines in the mix for premiere running back prospects.

Eric Rutter

Buckeye4Life

WR Xavier Worthy eyes June official visit to Michigan

After picking up over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a junior, three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy was floored to receive an offer from Michigan. Worthy grew up revering the Wolverines, and the speedy recruit discussed his plans for an upcoming official visit to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Running Backs Under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh hasn't landed a true bell cow running back but he has had some good ones.

Brandon Brown

Bobby Morrison Shares Tom Brady, Steve Everitt Recruiting Stories

Former Michigan assistant coach Bobby Morrison shares his best recruiting stories, including how Tom Brady ended up in Ann Arbor.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Keeping Tabs On Offered Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins

The Michigan coaching staff spent some time on the phone with four-star pass rusher Derek Wilkins over the weekend.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/25/20

Apparently some in Buckeye Nation don't want to take yes for an answer.

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Ohio State's Talent Gap Isn't The Problem

This week's episode of explains why the top five reasons why the talent gap with Ohio State is overblown, and isn't Michigan's problem.

Steve Deace

MORandy