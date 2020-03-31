WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 2 Kyle Connor And No. 1 Taylor Lewan

Brandon Brown

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 2 is dynamic left wing Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets. The young star was in the midst of a stellar fourth season with the Jets before it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

After being drafted 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor has been the Jets best player. Before the season was cut short, Connor was No. 7 in the league in goalscoring with 38 goals. He's also getting it done in the assist column with 35, putting him at No. 15 overall in points with 73.

On September 28, 2019, Connor signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Jets, good for one of the 50 richest deals in the league. 

One spot ahead of Connor, and claiming the top spot on the list, is Tennessee Titan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. At 28 years old, Lewan is in the prime of his career and is often viewed as one of, if not, the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The 6-7, 309-pounder is a prototypical left tackle with long arms, quick feet and a nasty disposition.

The Titans finished 9-7 for the fourth consecutive year but then made it to the first AFC Championship Game where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Titan running back Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing and Lewan was a big part of that. Lewan also helped protect Ryan Tannehill's backside as the veteran quarterback enjoyed a resurgence. 

In the summer of 2018, Lewan inked a five-year deal worth $80 million with $50 million guaranteed, making it the richest contract in NFL history for an offensive lineman.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/31/20

Spring sports athletes officially got another season of eligibility next year, but they're gonna need football to happen first for there to be a next season. Because football is what pays for it all.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Michigan Offer Leaves Huge Impact On Pass Rusher Patrick Hisatake

Three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake is one of the latest pass-rushing prospects to land a Michigan offer. With a great frame and gritty persistence, Hisatake has become a target that UM defensive line coach Shaun Nua hopes to land in 2021.

Eric Rutter

NCAA Rules On Spring Sport Eligibility

The NCAA has granted Spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Brandon Brown

Cornerback Dyson McCutcheon Floored By Michigan Offer

As the son of an NFL player and grandson of a multi-time Pro Bowl selection, three-star cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is the newest 2021 prospect to tote a Michigan offer. See what the latest in a long line of talented football players has to say about the Wolverines program.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Discusses Shortened Season's Potential Impact On Upcoming Decision

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers has a decision to make and the unfortunate end of his junior season is going to impact what he does.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting: Michigan Aiming For Splash At Tight End In 2021

Michigan routinely uses its tight ends to help the flow of the offense, and future Michigan teams will be no different. Check out who the Wolverines are looking for to be the next pass catching, in-line blocker in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Isaiah Livers Discusses Future, Factors In Decision

Junior forward Isaiah Livers has declared the NBA Draft but still has an overall decision to make.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

The Five Best Tight Ends Under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has always used his tight ends well and he's had some good ones at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting Notebook: Michigan In Good Shape With 2021 Tight End Miles Campbell

The Wolverines have extended a host of offers to Georgia prospects in the 2021 cycle, and tight end Miles Campbell is one of the recipients. Campbell was set to drop his top 11 recently—which Michigan would have made—but delayed the announcement due to the coronavirus.

Eric Rutter

Wide Receiver Recruiting Update: New 2022 Offer Out To Darrius Clemons

At wide receiver, Darrius Clemons is the latest 2022 prospect to receiver a Michigan offer. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis passed out the scholarship, and he has been active on the recruiting trail in recent days.

Eric Rutter