Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 2 Kyle Connor And No. 1 Taylor Lewan

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 2 is dynamic left wing Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets. The young star was in the midst of a stellar fourth season with the Jets before it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being drafted 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor has been the Jets best player. Before the season was cut short, Connor was No. 7 in the league in goalscoring with 38 goals. He's also getting it done in the assist column with 35, putting him at No. 15 overall in points with 73.

On September 28, 2019, Connor signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Jets, good for one of the 50 richest deals in the league.

One spot ahead of Connor, and claiming the top spot on the list, is Tennessee Titan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. At 28 years old, Lewan is in the prime of his career and is often viewed as one of, if not, the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The 6-7, 309-pounder is a prototypical left tackle with long arms, quick feet and a nasty disposition.

The Titans finished 9-7 for the fourth consecutive year but then made it to the first AFC Championship Game where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Titan running back Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing and Lewan was a big part of that. Lewan also helped protect Ryan Tannehill's backside as the veteran quarterback enjoyed a resurgence.

In the summer of 2018, Lewan inked a five-year deal worth $80 million with $50 million guaranteed, making it the richest contract in NFL history for an offensive lineman.