Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 4 Rich Hill And No. 3 Frank Clark

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 4 is starting lefty Rich Hill of the Minnesota Twins. The veteran pitcher spent last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers but recently signed a one-year deal with the Twins. The 15-year veteran is still getting it done at a high level as he gets ready to turn 40.

Last year, Hill's fourth with the Dodgers, was 4-1 in 13 starts and finished with a 2.45 ERA. Hill struck out 72 batters and walked just 18 over the course of the season and had a WHIP of 1.125, which would've been good for a top-20 mark in baseball had Hill notched 20 starts. Hill can still dial up a four-seam fastball to 95 MPH and has five reliable pitches late into his career.

In December, Hill signed a one-year deal with the Twins that can be worth up to $9.5 million depending on how he performs. Hill's bonuses are based on starts or innings. Essentially, the more he pitches, the more he earns. It's not a bad clause for both parties considering Hill's age.

One spot ahead of Hill is Kansas City Chief and Super Bowl champion defensive end Frank Clark. At just 26 years old, Clark is racking up some really solid numbers. Last year, he racked up 37 tackles including 12 for loss and 8.0 sacks. In 2018, while a member of the Seattle Seahawks, he recorded 41 tackles and 13.0 sacks, which led to his deal with the Chiefs. Clark checks in 6-3, 260 pounds and really does it all as a pass rusher. He can win with speed, power and agility and looks to be entering the prime of hsi career.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at 12-4 and then went on to beat the San Fransisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. Clark was a huge part of that and even had the game-sealing sack on fourth down and was one of the more celebratory Chiefs after the game. After Clark's massive 2018 season, he inked a five-year, $105.5 million deal, with $63.5 million in guaranteed money with the Chiefs.