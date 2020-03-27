WolverineDigest
Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 6 Tom Brady And No. 5 Brandon Graham

Brandon Brown

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, you'll see Wolverines aplenty. Some former Michigan standouts are now making big waves in the pros and we've done our best at putting together a list of the top ten.

Coming in at No. 6 is none other than the GOAT — Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback is done in New England after 20 years and will now suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some people may look at this list and wonder how in the world is Brady not No. 1, but it's not a view of his entire career. Instead, we're looking at his 2019 season.

Last year, Brady was 373-of-613 (60.8%) for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That's obviously a pretty solid season but the touchdown total was Brady's lowest since 2006 and his completion percentage hasn't been that low since 2013. Brady didn't complete a pass of at least 60 yards for just the third time in his career and father time appeared to catch up to him a bit. Down in Tampa, in warm with weather, with Bruce Arians calling plays and a bevy of weapons at his disposal, Brady is hoping to find a fountain of youth as he'll be 43 when the season begins.

He signed a two-year, $50 million deal, and still intends to play beyond that contract. Will it be in Tampa? That we don't know, but Brady is still coveted and will get a chance to prove just how good he is down in The Sunshine State.

One spot ahead of Brady is Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. At 31 years old, Graham still made his presence felt. He racked up 50 tackles including 15 for loss and 8.5 sacks. He doesn't quite have the burst he once had but he's still plenty quick off the edge and is now smarter and stronger at the point of attack.

The Eagles finished the year just 9-7 but did win the NFC East and Graham was certainly a part of that. Graham is under contract with the Eagles through 2021 after signing an extension for three years for $40 million. 

