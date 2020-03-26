WolverineDigest
Defensive End Dominick Giudice Picks Michigan

Eric Rutter

Just hours after picking up a pledge from four-star IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Michigan landed a commitment from Freehold (N.J.) Mater Dei three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice.

Earlier in the day, Giudice picked up an offer from the Wolverines coaching staff, and the 6-4, 250-pound prospect wasted no time in jumping on that offer, issuing his commitment to the U-M staff shortly thereafter.

Guidice explained to Wolverine Digest that Michigan had always classified as a “dream school” for the New Jersey product, and he did not have much to think about after picking up his U-M offer.

“Michigan has always been my dream school,” Giudice said after committing.

According to 247Sports.com, Giudice checks in as a three-star recruit that has the frame capable of supporting added weight over the next few years. Giudice is ranked as the No. 38 player in the state of New Jersey for the 2021 class

According to his Hudl page, Giudice benches well over 300 pounds and reports a 430-pound squat as well. His highlight tape, on the other hand, shows why the U-M staff passed out an offer to the junior defensive lineman. With his hand in the ground, Giudice has a quick first step and is disciplined enough to make open-field tackles with regularity.

In addition to Michigan, Giudice picked up offers from nearly 20 programs across the country.

With Giudice and Crippen in the fold, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class doubled on Wedneaday. U-M’s ’21 class climbed to No. 17 in the nation and No. 6 in the Big Ten with the recent pledges. In addition to Giudice and Crippen, Michigan sports pledges from five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and in-state four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi.

Michigan is beginning to make moves on the 2021 recruiting trail. How should Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown utilize Giudice in the future? Which of his attributes catch your eye? Let us know! 

