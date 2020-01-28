Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Kobe Bryant's Legacy, Effect On His Post-Football Life

With his playing days behind him, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner has found a lane for himself and Kobe Bryant's influence has certainly been a part of it.

When Gardner was in college, his mind coach used to use Bryant's videos as a source of inspiration and as a tool to find a certain level of mental toughness. Now, as the founder of Young Go Getters, a program geared towards the development of quarterbacks and athletes in general, Gardner relies on Bryant's messages and approaches as well.

Gardner stopped by Inside the Huddle yesterday to talk about Bryant's legacy and explain how the icon impacted his life from afar.

