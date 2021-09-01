Vincent Gray Explains Why It Was Time For A Defensive Change

Senior cornerback Vincent Gray gives breaks down why this year's defense should be better than last year's.

When Michigan cleaned house with its defensive coaching staff in the offseason, it brought about a much needed reset.

It may have been an unspoken thought for players but it was likely a growing sentiment among the Wolverines. On Tuesday, senior cornerback Vincent Gray put those thoughts out into the public.

“I do think it’s going to be a really good change, I was ready for a change schematically.” Gray said. “I feel like this is going to prepare us more for the next level. It’s going to allow us to compete and make plays on the ball which is what I enjoy so I’m excited for it.”

As Michigan sputtered its way through the 2020 season, much of the blame was thrown on former defensive coordinator Don Brown. The Wolverines allowed an abysmal average of 434.3 yards per game, putting them 12th in the Big Ten. Brown’s schemes appeared basic and outdated.

With the arrival of Mike Macdonald as the new defensive coordinator, the defensive strategy is expected to become less one-dimensional. This has defensive players like Gray salivating at the opportunity.

“I’m very excited to show I can do more than just stand in front of a guy and press him,” Gray said. “We learned a lot this offseason just conceptually and it's going to show on Saturday.”

Macdonald brings to the table two things that Brown couldn’t offer: youth and NFL experience. Macdonald previously served as the linebackers coach with the Baltimore Ravens. At just 34, he’s amongst the youngest defensive coordinators in college football and brings a fresh energy to the game that the 66-year-old Brown was lacking.

A younger coaching staff was a big emphasis for Jim Harbaugh as he changed out many of his assistant coaches entering his 7th year at the helm. With the new look staff, Gray feels that players are working with the coaches — rather than for them.

“[The coaches] are closer to us in age,” Gray said. “It’s different talking to them now. It’s more of a back and forth conversation than just listening.”

Those conversations go beyond just hyping up guys on the field. There is a genuine commitment to changing up the scheme and becoming less predictable from series to series.

“It’s always good, especially playing my position, to mix it up and to give offenses a different look so they’re not just knowing what you’re in and what you're doing and how you’re approaching them every time so being able to mix it up this year is going to help us a lot.”

The optimism around the new defensive staff can be felt in Gray’s words. As Michigan prepares for its season opener on Saturday against Western Michigan, Gray is excited. It’s a feeling that was noticeably lacking last season.

“There’s a lot better energy,” Gray said. “There’s a lot better feeling walking in this gym. It’s fun to play. I’m really enjoying the scheme and the position that our coaches are putting us in.”