Warde Manuel Responds To Big Ten Football Schedule Release

Eric Rutter

Earlier today, the Big Ten Conference released the schedule for the 2020 football season which will feature each team playing a 10-game, conference-only slate. Michigan opens up the year at home on Sept. 5 against Purdue, but other highlights include an Oct. 3 home tilt against Michigan State and an Oct. 24 road matchup with Ohio State on Oct. 24.

In light of that news, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel issued a statement about Wednesday's schedule release:

“While a final decision by the Big Ten will come in the coming weeks, I am pleased that today's preliminary football schedule release will help our student-athletes, coaches, and community members begin planning for the possibility of a season. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and for all individuals who will be on our campus and in our facilities this fall. We will continue working with medical experts within the U-M community, as well as leading local, state, and national colleagues in planning for a health-informed start of training and competition.”

Earlier in the day, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren permitted football teams to begin practice on Friday, Aug. 7. At the moment, Michigan is still in the process of determining its starting quarterback for the season, so expect U-M coaches to install the offense as soon as possible. 

Since Michigan knows what the football schedule looks like, Manuel covered how the school and program can put together a plan to succeed on the field while keeping its student athletes safe in between athletic events. 

As recently as earlier this week, Michigan Stadium was set to host a series of high school football games to start open the season on Aug. 27. However, these games, dubbed the Battle at the Big House, were canceled yesterday, while U-M's season is set to kick off at home on Sept. 5. 

What are your thoughts on the way Michigan is approaching the 2020 season? Do you expect there to be any interruptions throughout the year? Let us know!

