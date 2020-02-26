WolverineDigest
What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Quarterbacks

Brandon Brown

Heading into the 2019 season, Michigan's starting quarterback position was locked up by Shea Patterson. As spring ball approaches in 2020, the spot seems completely up for grabs.

What we know...

The ceiling is higher with both Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton than it was with Shea Patterson. And to be clear, that's not a knock on Patterson as much as it is praising the potential in this year's candidates. McCaffrey has shown that he's an outstanding runner and Milton might literally have the strongest arm in the country. On the flip side, McCaffrey has every bit of arm strength that Patterson did and Milton is a better overall athlete as well.

What we're wondering...

There's really just one question when it comes to the quarterbacks — who is going to be the starter on the road against Washington? 

We simply haven't seen enough out of either guy to make a legitimate prediction. McCaffrey has been at Michigan longer but they're both going into year two under Josh Gattis. Milton has the outstanding arm and strong running ability, while McCaffrey has outstanding running abilities and a strong arm. They're both bigger and more physically gifted than Patterson was and should be able to push the ball down the field more often and more accurately. 

Winter workouts, that have already been taking place, spring ball and summer workouts are going to be extremely important for McCaffrey and Milton. It's essential that they both establish the work habits necessary to form chemistry with their receivers. It's also great for optics when a team's quarterback is one of the hardest workers on the roster. McCaffrey and Milton are both described as tireless workers so it's going to be really interesting to see who wins the job.

A prediction...

I'm quite torn by what I think is going to happen at quarterback. I think I'd rather see Milton win the job because of the potential he represents, but we've heard so much about what McCaffrey did as a scout team quarterback and just his overall approach to his craft, that he might be the most ready. 

I think the job ends up going to McCaffrey, but I can't help be more curious about what the offense would look like with Milton running the show.

What do you know, want to know and see happening with the running back group in 2020? Comment below!!!

