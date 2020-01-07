Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Michigan has now gone eight years without beating rival Ohio State, last vanquishing the Buckeyes in 2011. Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 in his career against OSU, losing the last two games by 23 and 29 points. Yet hope remains.

On Tuesday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" we asked whether the Wolverines would find success against Ohio State at least once in the next three years. So far, close to 60 percent of the respondents on Twitter believe they will.

Logic would argue against a win in either 2020 or 2022 when Michigan travels to Columbus; the Maize and Blue are 1-7 in road games against ranked opponents since 2015 and have not won at The Horseshoe since 2000.

However, the game in 2021 would present a golden opportunity to end the program's losing streak. The Buckeyes will almost certainly be starting over with a new quarterback - Justin Fields is expected to go pro after his junior season of 2020 - while Michigan should feature a second-year starting signal-caller in either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton.

Win the quarterback matchup and U-M should find itself on top.