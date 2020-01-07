Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan has now gone eight years without beating rival Ohio State, last vanquishing the Buckeyes in 2011. Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 in his career against OSU, losing the last two games by 23 and 29 points. Yet hope remains. 

On Tuesday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" we asked whether the Wolverines would find success against Ohio State at least once in the next three years. So far, close to 60 percent of the respondents on Twitter believe they will. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-07 at 1.03.39 PM

Logic would argue against a win in either 2020 or 2022 when Michigan travels to Columbus; the Maize and Blue are 1-7 in road games against ranked opponents since 2015 and have not won at The Horseshoe since 2000. 

However, the game in 2021 would present a golden opportunity to end the program's losing streak. The Buckeyes will almost certainly be starting over with a new quarterback - Justin Fields is expected to go pro after his junior season of 2020 - while Michigan should feature a second-year starting signal-caller in either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton. 

Win the quarterback matchup and U-M should find itself on top. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Goosemon
Goosemon

😂

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Nico Collins Returning For Senior Season

MichaelSpath

Michigan football got a boost of good news Sunday evening when wide receiver Nico Collins announced his intent to return for a senior season.

Video: Ambry Thomas Calls For More Accountability

Steve Deace

One of Michigan's best defensive players spoke bluntly to Inside Michigan Football after an unfulfilling 9-4 season.

Michigan Has Always Needed Generational Talent To Win Titles

Steve Deace

Following up on the question Michael Spath recently asked, history says Michigan has always needed generational talent to win titles.

Listen: How Does Michigan Football Close The Gap On Ohio State, CFB Elite

MichaelSpath

On Tuesday's show, we discuss what steps Michigan must take to match and one day overtake Ohio State.

Good Michigan Morning: 01/06/20

Steve Deace

We begin a two week series looking at my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020.

Video: Good Michigan Morning: 01/07/20

Steve Deace

My second of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 pertains to baseball. What can the Wolverines do for an encore?

Brian Lewerke: The Latest Example Self-Awareness Is Dead

Steve Deace

Better to be merely thought of as a fool, then to log on to Twitter and confirm it for everybody.

Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Breaks Down Quarterback Play

MichaelSpath

Monday Morning Quarterback Devin Gardner discusses Michigan's Citrus Bowl defeat to Alabama.