Seeking A Recruiting & Social Media Manager For Wolverine Digest

WolverineDigest.com, part of the Sports Illustrated family, is seeking a Michigan football/basketball recruiting writer and social media specialist (this is one total position, not two, we should clarify) to add to its growing brand covering University of Michigan sports.

Ideally, this person possesses a passion for Michigan football and basketball recruiting and is already actively utilizing social media platforms and is writing about recruiting in some form. This person will have grown up with a cell phone in their pocket and is well-versed in how to best feature Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Wochit and Snapchat.

The job is part-time (about 20-25 hours per week) but has the opportunity to grow into a full-time position as the Web site continues to mature. It will pay $2,000 per month. There could be travel involved, which would be covered. There is no home base required, though there is a benefit to living in the Midwest.

If you are interested, please email michael@michaelspathmedia.com a short introduction of who you are and any/all qualifications, plus links to your social media platforms and any relevant work you think would help us get a feel for your potential.

You must be at least 18 years old and be a graduate of high school.