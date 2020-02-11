Seeking A Recruiting & Social Media Manager For Wolverine Digest

WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest.com, part of the Sports Illustrated family, is seeking a Michigan football/basketball recruiting writer and social media specialist (this is one total position, not two, we should clarify) to add to its growing brand covering University of Michigan sports.

Ideally, this person possesses a passion for Michigan football and basketball recruiting and is already actively utilizing social media platforms and is writing about recruiting in some form. This person will have grown up with a cell phone in their pocket and is well-versed in how to best feature Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Wochit and Snapchat.

The job is part-time (about 20-25 hours per week) but has the opportunity to grow into a full-time position as the Web site continues to mature. It will pay $2,000 per month. There could be travel involved, which would be covered. There is no home base required, though there is a benefit to living in the Midwest.

If you are interested, please email michael@michaelspathmedia.com a short introduction of who you are and any/all qualifications, plus links to your social media platforms and any relevant work you think would help us get a feel for your potential. 

You must be at least 18 years old and be a graduate of high school. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/11/20

This stat says Michigan may be back to playing the kind of elite defense we saw the previous two seasons.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Even when Michigan is struggling at shooting the ball, Juwan Howard remains consistent in his approach.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Ranking Juwan Howard's Win Over Michigan State

It's only year one for Juwan Howard but he's already got some wins over the game's best coaches.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

by

Carbine1776

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Not Overlooking Northwestern

Northwestern is bringing up the rear in the Big Ten but Juwan Howard is not overlooking the Wildcats.

Brandon Brown

Update: Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye On

Michigan is still keeping an eye on the transfer portal in order to add some depth at defensive tackle and cornerback.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Listen: Talking Michigan State's Misguided Coaching Search

Michigan State is really struggling to find its next football coach and Michigan fans are loving it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Win Over Spartans, Zavier Simpson's Play, Off-Court Situation, Leadership

Senior center Jon Teske had a forgettable first half against Michigan State but came through in the second and helped U-M defeat the Spartans.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Zavier Simpson's Comments After Win Over Michigan State

Zavier Simpson hit some big shots in a big win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace