Xavier Worthy Ranked The No. 5 Slot Receiver In America

Even before he committed to Michigan, Fresno (Calif.) Central East wide receiver Xavier Worthy was lauded was one of the most dynamic players in the country, and SI All-American has recently christened the U-M pledge as the No. 5 slot receiver in the nation in its initial rankings.

Standing at 6-1 and a bit over 160 pounds, Worthy made a huge impact for his high school squad last season, scoring to the tune of 16 touchdowns. Worthy was able to stretch the defense on deep routes, could be counted on to run after the catch on shorter patterns and also returned punts and kicks on special teams duty as well.

As a jack-of-all-trades receiver at the high school level, Worthy also moonlights as a track star during the spring, and he's been clocked as fast as 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash. That is real speed that translates to the football field when watching the Michigan commit play.

While Worthy is full of pure athletic ability, what makes him an even more important pickup for the Wolverines is how he should fit into future U-M offenses. Ever since offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been in Ann Arbor, the mantra for Michigan has been speed in space, and Worthy certainly has the speed part of that equation under control.

Last year, Michigan used its receivers a bit differently than in the past. Ronnie Bell was a trusted option that would routinely pick up first downs for the Wolverines, and Giles Jackson showed flashes of explosion and could help U-M hit a home run in passing situations. Worthy can do a bit of both jobs, so he certainly fits the mold of what Michigan is looking for in a receiver prospect.

From a gameplay standpoint, Worthy draws comparisons to former Penn State athlete K.J. Hamler. Though Hamler was about four inches shorter, he was able to break into the open field as a product of his top-end speed and route running ability, and these are two areas that Worthy also excels in, so his height will be an added advantage at the collegiate level.

Take a look at what SI All-American said about top five slot receiver Xavier Worthy:

5. Xavier Worthy, Fresno (Calif.) Central East

6-foot-1, 160 pounds

Committed to Michigan

Bored on a Tuesday? Pop in Worthy's 2019 tape and enjoy. The recent Michigan commitment is among the more exciting skill position stars in the class of 2021 with his ability to challenge defenses at the line of scrimmage or simply take the top off of the secondary all together. Projecting him in the slot is more about hitting a higher ceiling based on playing in space compared to more polished slot types on this list, and for good reason. Worthy has exceptional speed and burst, but there's a level of smooth in his current route tree understanding to go along with the ball skills that make him the type to build a passing attack around down the line. A long stride and expansive catch radius emphasize his ability to make an impact regardless of down and distance. Once he fills out, watch out.

Worthy has already drawn rave reviews for his gamebreaking talent, but he won't be seen on a football field this fall. After California pushed its football season to 2020, Worthy decided to forgo his senior season and will be enrolling early at Michigan, joining the team in January.

Do you think that Worthy is going to work his way onto the field early in his career? Will he stay a slot receiver in college or is there an opportunity for him to work outside as well? Let us know!