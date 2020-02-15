Video: Senior Jake Slaker Breaks Down Win Over Michigan State

Michigan hockey ended a five-game winless streak in East Lansing (0-3-2), earning its first win over rival Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena since 2015-16, with a 5-1 victory Friday night. Senior alternate captain Jake Slaker recorded the first and fifth goals of the night as he added to his team-leading 12 goals this year.

Defensemen Luke Martin and Jack Summers also got in on the action while senior forward Jacob Hayhurst extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann had 26 saves in earning his 14th win of the year.

The victory was Michigan's seventh in nine games since the start of the New Year, and the three points U-M earned now gives them a Big Ten-best 23 points since Jan. 1, the 'W' bringing the Wolverines within a point of third place in the conference. If Michigan beats MSU Monday night at Little Cesar's Arena in Detroit (7pm, Fox Sports Detroit), it will occupy third place by itself.

The win also catapulted the Maize and Blue up five spots to 20th in the Pairwise Rankings (the Top 16 make the NCAA Tournament) with five regular-season games remaining and the Big Ten Tournament.

Jonathan Knight filmed and edited this video.