Video: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep Of Wisconsin

The Michigan hockey team earned six much-needed points in Big Ten play with a home sweep of Wisconsin, scoring a season weekend-high 13 goals. A total of 15 different Wolverines tallied at least one point and nine different players lit the lamp. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann made 76 saves on 83 shots (.916 save percentage).

With the two wins, U-M has 27 points and is just four back of second place Michigan State in the conference standings. Michigan will play at MSU next Friday and then will "host" the Spartans at Little Cesars Arena in Detroit Feb. 17

The Maize and Blue have six games remaining in the regular season as they jockey for positioning ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in March. The sweep elevated U-M to 25th in the Pairwise Rankings as they try to finish in the 16-team NCAA field, though to do so will require a very strong finish (a 4-2 record, including a home sweep of Notre Dame, for instance, would still leave Michigan 19th in the rankings)