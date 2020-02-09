Video: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep Of Wisconsin

WolverineDigest
Jonathan Knight

The Michigan hockey team earned six much-needed points in Big Ten play with a home sweep of Wisconsin, scoring a season weekend-high 13 goals. A total of 15 different Wolverines tallied at least one point and nine different players lit the lamp. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann made 76 saves on 83 shots (.916 save percentage). 

With the two wins, U-M has 27 points and is just four back of second place Michigan State in the conference standings. Michigan will play at MSU next Friday and then will "host" the Spartans at Little Cesars Arena in Detroit Feb. 17

The Maize and Blue have six games remaining in the regular season as they jockey for positioning ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in March. The sweep elevated U-M to 25th in the Pairwise Rankings as they try to finish in the 16-team NCAA field, though to do so will require a very strong finish (a 4-2 record, including a home sweep of Notre Dame, for instance, would still leave Michigan 19th in the rankings)

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Football Non-Conference Schedules: Historical Perspective

Is Michigan's just-announced 2022 non-conference football schedule historically soft as it's being panned by some, and even if it is so what?

Steve Deace

Carbine1776

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Carbine1776

Video: Juwan Howard Outlines Why Isaiah Livers' Return Is Such A Big Deal

Isaiah Livers didn't have a career high against Michigan State or anything but his presence on the court propelled Michigan to victory.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Isaiah Livers was all smiles after a 77-68 win over Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Photo Gallery: Michigan Beats Michigan State, 77-68

Here's how Michigan's nine-point win over Michigan State looked in photo form.

Brandon Brown

Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Tom Izzo and his Spartans fell to Michigan, 77-68. In pretty typical fashion, Izzo came up with a lot of excuses as to why it happened.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

A Massive Michigan Win

Given the situation and the stakes, February wins in college basketball don't come much bigger than Michigan's 78-68 upset of Michigan State at a rocking Crisler Center on Saturday.

Steve Deace

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Comparison: Ambry Thomas Is Mastering His Craft

In our look at current players and a former Wolverine whose size, style and production they compare to, we draw a parallel from Ambry Thomas to Leon Hall.

Kevin Minor

Analysis: Michigan's Win Over MSU Checks Off A Lot Of Boxes

Michigan ended two losing streaks and scored a critically important Quad 1 win with its 77-68 victory over rival Michigan State Saturday.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace