Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Discusses Sweep At Penn State

MichaelSpath

The Wolverines scored back-to-back series sweeps on the road after knocking off Penn State 6-0 Jan. 17 and then won in double-overtime (3-on-3) 5-4 the following night. That gave U-M 11 of a possible 12 points in weekends at Notre Dame and in State College. 

In an interview Wednesday on "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson discusses the team's recent success, the key factors contributing to that, and this weekend's exhibition matchup with the USA Under-18 team. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

TheBigLebowski10

Is Tonight's Michigan Hoops Game Vs. Penn State A Must-Win?

On Wednesday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" we asked you how important tonight's game with Penn State is, and weighed in ourselves.

MichaelSpath

Video: Jon Teske Addresses Defensive Performances, Approach

Jon Teske has been criticized for his defensive performances against some top-flight Big Ten big men this year, so I asked him about that.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Isaiah Livers' Mindset While Being Injured

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and it's starting to weigh on him.

Brandon Brown

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

Bringo1

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and may miss tomorrow's contest against Penn State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Penn State

Michigan should get a win against Penn State at home but no games in the Big Ten are gimmes.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Even though Michigan is on a bit of a skid right now, they are still an extremely confident and positive bunch per Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown