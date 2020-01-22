Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Discusses Sweep At Penn State

The Wolverines scored back-to-back series sweeps on the road after knocking off Penn State 6-0 Jan. 17 and then won in double-overtime (3-on-3) 5-4 the following night. That gave U-M 11 of a possible 12 points in weekends at Notre Dame and in State College.

In an interview Wednesday on "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson discusses the team's recent success, the key factors contributing to that, and this weekend's exhibition matchup with the USA Under-18 team.