WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Luke Morgan Talks Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

A 5-11, 190-pound right winger out of Brighton, Mich., Luke Morgan is in his second season with the Wolverines after transferring from Lake Superior State. In 64 career contests with Michigan, Morgan has nine goals and 14 assists, including three goals and seven helpers this year. 

Morgan and the Maize and Blue will take on Michigan State tonight at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing (6pm on Big Ten Network) and will then "host" the Spartans Monday at Little Cesar's Arena in Detroit (7pm on Fox Sports Detroit).

Video recorded and edited by Jonathan Knight. 

Comments

Hockey/Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyst: Don't Sleep On Michigan State Despite Coaching Change

Former Michigan offensive lineman Reuben Riley breaks down Michigan State's hiring of Mel Tucker.

Jake Karalexis

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/14/20

The ceiling for this Michigan basketball team this season comes down to two things -- health and the draw.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Michigan Offensive Line In 2020: Will The Wolverines Take A Step Back?

In our look ahead to next season, no position probably has as much uncertainty (and yet excitement) than Michigan's offensive line.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Listen: What Is Michigan's Ceiling?

Michigan basketball appears to be ascending at the right time.

Brandon Brown

by

DezzNutz1001

Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Emotional Dialogue In Response To Article

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic put together a piece about Juwan Howard and his past that brought the Michigan basketball coach to tears.

Brandon Brown

Video: Putting A Bow On The Mel Tucker Hire

Mel Tucker has been formally introduced as Michigan State's football coach and it already looks like a pretty promising development.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Tight Ends In 2020: Nick Eubanks And Who Else?

Nick Eubanks accounts for 90 percent of Michigan's career receptions from tight ends, but there are a slew of players ready to contribute.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Hockey 'In The Conversation' Heading Into Rivalry Weekend

With a sweep of Wisconsin, and 20 conference points in its last eight games, Michigan is giving itself a chance to finish strong heading into this weekend's series against Michigan State.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Special Moment With David DeJulius

Juwan Howard has endeared himself to his players and the media and new examples of that development seem to pop up week after week.

Brandon Brown

Leaving A Legacy: What's At Stake For Michigan's Seniors (Special Teams)

Michigan's 2020 roster will feature three special teams players and we look at what their senior seasons could mean for their legacies.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace