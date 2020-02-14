Video: Luke Morgan Talks Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry

A 5-11, 190-pound right winger out of Brighton, Mich., Luke Morgan is in his second season with the Wolverines after transferring from Lake Superior State. In 64 career contests with Michigan, Morgan has nine goals and 14 assists, including three goals and seven helpers this year.

Morgan and the Maize and Blue will take on Michigan State tonight at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing (6pm on Big Ten Network) and will then "host" the Spartans Monday at Little Cesar's Arena in Detroit (7pm on Fox Sports Detroit).

Video recorded and edited by Jonathan Knight.