Video: Nick Granowicz Honors Mother With Star Performance At Penn State

Playing in just his sixth game of the year, freshman Nick Granowicz scored Michigan's second goal in a 3-0 win at Notre Dame Jan. 10, netting his first career tally. His performance that weekend as the Wolverines swept the Irish, and his consistent effort in practice, catapulted Granowicz up to right wing on U-M's first line at Penn State Jan. 17-18, and that is when the rookie did something extraordinary.

The Granowicz family lost their matriarch this summer with the passing of Nick's mother, Valerie, in July. Her birthday was Jan. 18, and finding something extra that night, the freshman right winger notched two goals, tying the game at 2-2 and giving U-M a 4-3 lead in an eventual 5-4 double-overtime victory that gave the Wolverines five of the series' six points.

In this video, Granowicz talks about his big night, what it meant to him and his family, and what he hopes to contribute to the team moving forward.

(Video and editing from Jonathan Knight).