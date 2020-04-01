WolverineDigest
Kevin Porter Captained Michigan To 2008 Frozen Four, Won Stanley Cup

MichaelSpath

Named college hockey's best player in 2008, Kevin Porter led the Wolverines to the CCHA regular-season and tournament championships as a senior, becoming the first U-M player in a decade to score 30 goals in a season. He finished with 33 after netting five markers in an national regional, winning MVP honors at the NCAA East Regional in Albany. 

Porter served as U-M's captain in 2008 and would finish his career 17th all time in career points (183) and 18th in career goals (85). He has enjoyed an eight-year NHL career and a 11-year pro career overall, winning a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016. 

 

