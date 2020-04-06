WolverineDigest
Tony Calderone Guided Wolverines To Frozen Four During Senior Year

MichaelSpath

In today's featured interview we talk to former Michigan hockey player, and 2018 captain, Tony Calderone. 

A Trenton, Mich., native, Calderone scored 54 goals and had 38 assists during his 134-game career, including a career- and team-high 25 markers as a senior. In that senior season, Calderone teamed up with center Cooper Marody and left winger Dexter Dancs to form one of the top lines in college hockey, the trio accounting for 53 goals, 71 assists and a combined plus/minus of plus-48.

As a sophomore, Calderone netted 11 goals for a Michigan hockey team that won the Big Ten Tournament and punched a ticket to the NCAA tournament. At the Midwest Regional, the Wolverines dispatched of Notre Dame, earning the 30th and what would be the final NCAA tournament victory of Red Berenson's career.

After Calderone's junior season, Berenson retired after 29 seasons behind the bench and 848 career victories. The Wolverines hired former assistant Mel Pearson, and in Pearson's first season, on the strength of seniors like Calderone, the Maize and Blue won 22 games, including two at the NCAA Northeast Regional, advancing to the program's first Frozen Four since 2011. 

