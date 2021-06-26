Michigan Football Adds Another Commitment To The 2022 Class

Michigan received it's second commitment of the day for the 2022 class in a late announcement on Friday.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. continue to stack blocks in the 2022 recruiting class, this time with offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti.

Lorenzetti, a 6-6, 275 pound product out of The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor (CT), announced that he had committed to the University of Michigan in a late night post via his twitter account.

Lorenzetti held offers from several Power Five programs, but eventually cut his decision down to three programs - Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.

With this latest commitment, Lorenzetti joins Kevonte Henry (LB), Will Johnson (CB), Tyler Morris (WR), Jayden Denegal (QB), Tay'shawn Trent (WR), Kody Jones (ATH), Marlin Klein (TE), CJ Stokes (RB), Davonte Miles (DL), Connor Jones (OT), and Aaron Alexander (ATH) as current commits in Michigan's 2022 class.

Though Michigan has made significant additions to its 2022 class over the last week, the Wolverines are still hoping to reel in some big fish before the recruiting period is said and done. Guys like Walter Nolan (DL), Keon Sabb (ATH), Dillion Tatum (ATH), Mario Eugenio (Edge) and Deon Walker (DL) are still on Michigan's big board as all have yet to announce their school of choice.

While it's unlikely that Michigan lands all of the prospects listed above, the Wolverines still have a very good shot at landing a few big fish from the bunch.