CJ Stokes Picks Wolverines After Firings at South Carolina, Hirings at Michigan

South Carolina offered Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes when he was just a freshman in high school, which led many people to believe that he'd ultimately end up a Gamecock. Then, coaching changes, along with new hires at Michigan, forced him to take a hard look at the Wolverines, and the rest is history. Stokes explains exactly how all of that played out and candidly speaks about what might've happened had Carolina not parted ways with Will Muschamp and his staff.