Michigan Commit CJ Stokes Loves what Mike Hart is About

Michigan fans are really excited to see what Mike Hart does with the running back position and after hearing 2022 commit CJ Stokes talk about Hart, they should be.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart identified Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes as a major target within days of taking the job at U-M. Stokes remembers what their first interaction was like and ever since that day, Michigan was squarely in the mix for him. Fast forward from that day to last month, and Stokes committed to the Wolverines while in Ann Arbor for his official visit.

In the video above, the 5-10, 195-pounder talks about Hart and Hart's approach, speaking with Michigan's current running backs about Hart, the details of his official visit and what he's looking forward to most once he gets to Ann Arbor.