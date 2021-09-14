Can Michigan Flip Domani Jackson?

To put it bluntly, yes — Michigan can absolutely flip Domani Jackson.

The five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei is literally the fastest high schooler to EVER run in the state of California (10.25), he's 6-1, 185 pounds, physical and sticky in coverage and he's extremely intelligent on the football field. To say he's coveted, despite his pledge to USC, is the understatement of the 2022 recruiting class.

Jackson has more than 40 offers to choose from but has been committed to the Trojans since January. Even though he planned to visit Michigan and Alabama this season, most felt like he'd still sign with the Trojans. Then head coach Clay Helton got fired. Now, he's got some thinking to do and it's going to involve USC, U-M and Bama only.

Jackson was just in Ann Arbor over the weekend for Michigan's huge win over Washington during an epic Maize Out atmosphere. He spent the entire weekend with friend, fellow five-star cornerback and current Michigan commit Will Johnson out of Grosse Pointe South. The two of them have been tight for a while and love the idea of playing together. That's part of the reason why Johnson visited USC earlier this year, but with the instability surrounding that program, that threat is dead.

Jackson likely won't be in a hurry to make a final decision as he waits to see what USC does, but eventually he'll have to make his mind all the way up. The Trojans did name Jackson's potential future position coach and main recruiter Donte Williams as interim head coach, but he's not expected to retain that position at season's end.

After Jackson's weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan might now be the most likely landing spot for him. Jackson obviously spent a ton of time with Johnson, but he was also seen palling around with freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy. For a USC commit, Domani Jackson sure seems comfortable in Ann Arbor and in the maize and blue.