Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Louis Hansen

There's been a lot of great tight ends to come through Ann Arbor over the years and Louis Hansen has a shot to add his name to the list.

Louis Hansen

@Louiehansen20 / Twitter

Position: Tight End

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 232

Hometown: Needham, Mass.

High School: St. Sebastian's

Other Notable Offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Colorado, Georgia Tech and Boston College

NFL Comp: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills — Knox is a former wide receiver and dual-threat quarterback, which really speaks to his overall athleticism. He's great in and out of breaks and is a very reliable hands catcher. Hansen has a lot of the same qualities in a frame that's almost the same size as Knox already. Knox checks in at 6-4, 254 pounds, which Hansen should be at no time once at Michigan.

2021 Outlook: Michigan isn't necessarily loaded at the tight end position, and the likely departure of Nick Eubanks means that Hansen will have an opportunity at seeing the field early in his career. Michigan is big on current Sophomore Erick All, but there's really no clear No. 2 on the depth chart at the tight end position at this point. If Hansen can quickly add the necessary upper body strength needed to compete at this level, he may see the field quite often in year one.