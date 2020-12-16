FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Louis Hansen

There's been a lot of great tight ends to come through Ann Arbor over the years and Louis Hansen has a shot to add his name to the list.
Author:
Publish date:

Louis Hansen

Louis Hansen

Position: Tight End

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 232

Hometown: Needham, Mass.

High School: St. Sebastian's

Other Notable Offers: Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Colorado, Georgia Tech and Boston College

NFL Comp: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills — Knox is a former wide receiver and dual-threat quarterback, which really speaks to his overall athleticism. He's great in and out of breaks and is a very reliable hands catcher. Hansen has a lot of the same qualities in a frame that's almost the same size as Knox already. Knox checks in at 6-4, 254 pounds, which Hansen should be at no time once at Michigan.

2021 Outlook: Michigan isn't necessarily loaded at the tight end position, and the likely departure of Nick Eubanks means that Hansen will have an opportunity at seeing the field early in his career.  Michigan is big on current Sophomore Erick All, but there's really no clear No. 2 on the depth chart at the tight end position at this point.  If Hansen can quickly add the necessary upper body strength needed to compete at this level, he may see the field quite often in year one.

rod moore
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Rod Moore

jj mccarthy
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: JJ McCarthy

Tommy Doman
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman

Raheem-Anderson-II-1024x812
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Raheem Anderson

tj guy
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: TJ Guy

Greg Crippen
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Greg Crippen

Giovanni El-Hadi
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Giovanni El-Hadi

Tristan Bounds 2
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tristan Bounds

Louis Hansen
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Louis Hansen