Michigan Adds Commitment From 4-Star 2025 S Kainoa Winston
Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class seems to be hitting its summer stride after Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star safety Kainoa Winston issued his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday. Wiinston becomes the second four-star recruit to pick Michigan this week after 2025 Palatine (Ill.) defensive lineman Jaylen Williams also committed to U-M earlier in the week.
Recently, Winston took an official visit to Michigan in order to evaluate Michigan’s football program, its academics and Ann Arbor as a whole before making his decision. Spoiler alert: Michigan impressed during Winston’s visit. Here is what Wolverine Digest’s Matthew Lounsberry has to say about the situation pre-visit:
Four-star S Kainoa Winston — Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga
“The Wolverines have produced some excellent safeties in recent years, and could be in line to land another with high potential. Michigan is a Top 4 finalist for Winston alongside Penn State, Oregon and North Carolina, each of which Winston will visit over the next four weeks. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is considered the No. 88 overall prospect and No. 9 safety in the 2025 cycle. By several accounts, U-M's new secondary coach LaMar Morgan quickly endeared himself to the Wolverines' current defensive backs and he's already had success recruiting out of the transfer portal. If Morgan is able to reel in a prospect of Winston's caliber, it would add to an already impressive start for the assistant coach”
With Winston now in the fold, Michigan has a top-flight defensive back anchoring its secondary in the 2025 class. Winston has been heralded for his track and field speed during the offseason, and he’s prepared to put those quick bursts of acceleration to good use in Michigan Stadium over the next several years.
Here is a breakdown of Winston’s playing style from 247Sports.com Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins:
“A new-age defensive back prospect with the straight-line speed to help combat modern passing attacks. Owns some of the more impressive track times in the 2025 cycle having collected various medals at respected meets around the country. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and full of muscle. Flies around the field and can get outside the numbers with ease. Quick to locate the football and is not afraid to jump a route. Has proven to be a rather spirited tackler in run support and seems to frequently be seeking out contact. Agile and fluid enough in the lower half to man-up with wide receivers and tight ends, but hasn’t been asked to press a ton on Friday nights. Based on what he has put on tape thus far, should be viewed as a potential defensive playmaker for a Power Five program that could play over the top, in the box, or even in the slot. Likely to add plenty of value on special teams units at the program of his choice.”
