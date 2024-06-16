Michigan Continues Recruiting Heater With 2025 RB Commit Jasper Parker
It seems like Michigan waited for summer to arrive before pushing for action on the recruiting trail, but the U-M staff is on a bit of a heater at the moment with three pledges coming within the last week. Most recently, Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw three-star running back Jasper Parker joined Michigan’s 2025 class on Saturday, giving the Wolverines an eight-man class that ranks No. 32 nationally according to 247Sports..com.
Parker, who checks in at 6-1 and 200 pounds, visited Michigan recently, mentioned his connection with new U-M running backs coach Tony Alford was a big part in his eventual pledge to the Wolverines.
"Coach Alford is a very decorated coach just going back into his track record and players he has developed,” Parker told Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports.com. “His main message to me was development is not where I am in a year, but where I will be in the future and how he could help me get there. I feel he is wise beyond words."
"What stood out most was the way everyone treated each other from Coach Moore, who's a first year head coach to Coach Alford, who's been in the program for maybe a month," Parker said. "The energy was infectious and you could tell why they win as much as they do!"
Wolverines Digest Breakdown
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford might’ve found a diamond in the rough with Parker. Though he does not have eye-popping measurables at this stage, he does a lot of things right from a fundamentals perspective. Parker has good vision, uses quick, choppy steps in the backfield and hits the hole with good balance. Parker is shifty as he negotiates his downfield blockers, and this resulted in a string of long runs, many of which started out of the shotgun or pistol formations, spread across Parker’s junior highlight tape on Hudl.
For more coverage of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI