Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments

With Michigan football rolling and Michigan hoops right around the corner, prospective student athletes are definitely paying attention, and there was some proof in the pudding recently as U-M hoops and football both added a commitment within the past week.

On the gridiron, it was Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill dual-threat quarterback/athlete Kendrick Bell who pledge to the Wolverines.

If the last name and location look familiar, it's because Kendrick is the younger brother of current Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell. At 6-3, 180 pounds, Kendrick is obviously a little bigger than Ronnie, but like big bro, Kendrick is a do-it-all athlete who could potentially play several positions at the next level and might've had a future in hoops as well had he chosen that route.

As a dual-threat quarterback who could potentially play wide receiver at the next level, Bell is long and thin at this point in his development. Like his older brother, he has been lightly recruited as a football prospect. Obviously for Ronnie, choosing football and coming to Michigan has been phenomenal for his development and career. The Michigan coaches are hoping the same thing will happen with Kendrick regardless of position.

On the hardwood, it was South Kent (Conn.) South Kent School center Papa Kante.

The 6-10, 215-pounder chose Michigan over finalists Memphis, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Rutgers. Kante is obviously a bit thin right now, but he has a great, long frame with broad shoulders and extremely long arms. He reportedly possesses a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Whatever his arm length is, he's got plenty of room to add weight and strength.

Kante is originally from Senegal, so he's viewed as a high-upside talent who could absolutely flourish under the right tutelage. That projection is the biggest reason the big man chose Michigan. Watching guys like Jon Teske, Hunter Dickinson and even Austin Davis develop under Juwan Howard has Kante excited about his future. If things go how most see as very possible, Michigan just landed a future NBA big man in Kante.