West Bloomfield's Amir Herring Commits To Michigan
Michigan has been doing alright on the recruiting trail lately and it continued tonight with the pledge of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High interior offensive lineman Amir Herring.
The 6-3, 300-pounder has had a Michigan offer in hand for a long time and after some ups and downs with the U-M, he's now a part of the 2023 class.
Herring reeled in around 25 offers during his time at West Bloomfield but pared that down to just four ahead of his decision — Boston College, Michigan, Missouri and Nebraska. As an in-state kid, with strong connections to Michigan wide receivers coach and former West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy, the fit at U-M was just too good to pass up. In fact, at a camp two summers ago, Herring was labeled a "future Wolverine" by other campers after a solid showing. He's always been viewed as a U-M lean and once he became a take, it was all wrapped up.
Read More
On the field Herring is solid at just about everything that a lineman should be solid at. He's not the longest offensive lineman prospect at 6-3, but he's strong, quick-footed and very smart. He rarely overextends, almost never gets out of position and rarely gets beat by either speed or power.