Michigan Football Targets Former Buckeye Commit

There's still a long way to go, but Jim Harbaugh's 2022 recruiting class is starting to look like it might become one of his best.

As Jim Harbaugh continues to solidify his 2022 class and beyond, a host of scholarship offers were made official on Sunday following the conclusion of Michigan's biggest recruiting weekend - otherwise known as the 'BBQ at the Big House.'

Will Johnson, the top-rated player in the state of Michigan and one of the best cornerback prospects in the nation for the 2022 class, headlined a group of several Michigan targets who made their scholarship offers known via social media.

Here's a look at some of the offers that have been made public so far:

1. Jayden Denegal, QB - Apple Valley (Calif.)

2. Connor Jones, OT - Monument (Colo.)

3. Mario Eugenio, DE - Clearwater (Fla.)

4. Myles Pollard, CB - Brentwood (Tenn.)

5. Aaron Alexander, ATH - Belleville (Mich.)

6. Will Johnson, CB - Grosse Pointe (Mich.)

Jahiem Singletary, CB - Jacksonville (Fla.)

Jaheim Singletary's scholarship offer is notable given his recent announcement. Singletary, a five-star CB out of Jacksonville (Fla.), is one of the top prospects in the country for the 2022 class and has reopened his commitment after announcing he would be decommitting from Ohio State on Sunday.

"First off, I would like to thank the entire Ohio State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Buckeye family and believing in my talents," his statement read. "After talking it over with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and re-open my recruitment. Respect my decision."

Interestingly enough, Michigan commit Will Johnson took notice of Singletary's announcement - offering up a completely unbiased suggestion for a potential destination.