Michigan Nabs Two Commitments After Dominating Ohio State

Michigan's massive win over Ohio State has already paid dividends on the recruiting trail.

Winning "The Game" on the field is obviously priority No. 1 for Michigan and they did that with authority yesterday in Columbus. However, winning on the recruiting trail is also very important to U-M as a program as that's how a culture is formed and how a roster is shaped. When you beat up on Ohio State like Michigan did, kids pay attention — Ohio kids pay attention. After pounding OSU to the tune of 45-23, Michigan picked up a pair of commitments from Buckeye State prospects. 

First off the board was Cincinnati Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

The 6-0, 170-pounder committed to the Wolverines a few hours after "The Game" concluded and sounds like a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh and Co. "High school coaches have raved about work ethic and approach to the game," 247 Sports analyst Allen Trieu said about Calhoun. That's the exact kind of player who has been brought to U-M and then developed into the kind of player that wins on the field.

Calhoun was once committed to Cincinnati and was also a major target for Kentucky and boasted nearly 30 offers in total. He's been billed as a very solid all-around athlete who actually used to play wide receiver, which speaks to his ball skills and versatility. Even though he doesn't have the most star-studded offer list, he's viewed as a high upside prospect with solid Power 5 starting ability.

Earlier today, U-M got another big boost to its 2024 recruiting class as Avon (Ohio) High School offensive tackle Luke Hamilton pledged to the Wolverines.

Hamilton has been on Michigan's radar for a while and actually looked to be favoring other schools. However, after being in Ohio Stadium as a visiting OSU recruit, Hamilton saw the light. Playing offensive line at Michigan not only allows you to showcase your skills at the highest level, you win games and apparently, now beat Ohio State with regularity. 

Hamilton didn't have an Ohio State offer yet, but being a visitor for "The Game" certainly means OSU was interested. As a 2024 prospect, there is still plenty of time for the Buckeyes to get involved should they choose to do so, but I doubt it'll matter. Even though Hamilton is the exact type of kid that Ohio State would offer later in the cycle and land without resistance, he obviously sees the value in picking a school like Michigan. After watching U-M beat up on the Buckeyes two years in a row, especially in the trenches, a 6-5, 290-pounder like Hamilton wants to be a part of that.

