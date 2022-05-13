Michigan Offers Florida Speedster

Michigan has two running backs committed in 2023 already, but that didn't keep them from offering one of the fastest players in the entire country.

Michigan has commitments in place from 2023 running backs Benjamin Hall and Cole Cabana, but that didn't keep the staff from doling out a tender to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard speedster Christopher Johnson.

Johnson, a 5-11, 178-pounder who can play multiple positions, is one of the fastest players in the entire country with an official 20.73 in the 200-meter dash and a 10.71 in the 100-meter dash. And if you're curious, he's not the son of former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson. It's an easy assumption to make given that the 2023 prospect is also from Florida and has elite speed, but the two are not related.

The speedy back was once committed to Rutgers but decommitted last month after he felt like he committed too early in the process. Now, he's got a few new offers to consider and currently lists Louisville and Oregon as his top schools. But, Michigan is now involved and has a chance to impress.

"Michigan can definitely get in the mix," he said. "The best school will win the job."

Johnson also is not bothered at all by the fact that U-M has two running backs committed already. He is not going to let Cabana or Hall cloud his vision when looking at Michigan as a potential home.

"I'm going to compete wherever I go," Johnson stated. "That spot is going to end up mine."

Cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale was actually the coach to offer Johnson, so he hasn't had a chance to really lock in with Michigan as a program just yet. Eventually he'll look closer at the school, connect with running backs coach Mike Hart and really figure out if Ann Arbor is a place he could reside.