Skip to main content

Michigan Offers Florida Speedster

Michigan has two running backs committed in 2023 already, but that didn't keep them from offering one of the fastest players in the entire country.

Michigan has commitments in place from 2023 running backs Benjamin Hall and Cole Cabana, but that didn't keep the staff from doling out a tender to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard speedster Christopher Johnson.

Johnson, a 5-11, 178-pounder who can play multiple positions, is one of the fastest players in the entire country with an official 20.73 in the 200-meter dash and a 10.71 in the 100-meter dash. And if you're curious, he's not the son of former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson. It's an easy assumption to make given that the 2023 prospect is also from Florida and has elite speed, but the two are not related.

The speedy back was once committed to Rutgers but decommitted last month after he felt like he committed too early in the process. Now, he's got a few new offers to consider and currently lists Louisville and Oregon as his top schools. But, Michigan is now involved and has a chance to impress.

"Michigan can definitely get in the mix," he said. "The best school will win the job."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson also is not bothered at all by the fact that U-M has two running backs committed already. He is not going to let Cabana or Hall cloud his vision when looking at Michigan as a potential home.

"I'm going to compete wherever I go," Johnson stated. "That spot is going to end up mine."

Cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale was actually the coach to offer Johnson, so he hasn't had a chance to really lock in with Michigan as a program just yet. Eventually he'll look closer at the school, connect with running backs coach Mike Hart and really figure out if Ann Arbor is a place he could reside.

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Offers Florida Speedster

By Brandon Brown21 seconds ago
michigan basketballs
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Scholarship, Roster Breakdown

By Brandon Brown22 hours ago
enow etta
Recruiting

Top Defensive Line Target Locks In Michigan Official

By Brandon BrownMay 10, 2022
blake corum
Football

Michigan's Blake Corum Continues To Give Back

By Christopher BreilerMay 10, 2022
michigan football helmet
Football

Michigan Getting Love In Sporting News Preseason Top 25

By Brandon BrownMay 9, 2022
michigan ohio state espn gameday
Football

The Toronto Blue Jays Take A Shot At Michigan In Tweet

By Christopher BreilerMay 9, 2022
aidan hutchinson
Football

Done Deal: Hutchinson, Lions Agree To Terms

By Christopher BreilerMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18104048
Basketball

VIDEO: Poole And Curry 'Swing Dance'

By Christopher BreilerMay 9, 2022