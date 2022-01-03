Michigan Signee Wins MVP Of Under Armour All-American Game

Baltimore St. Frances defensive end Derrick Moore was a fantastic late-cycle addition for Michigan in the 2022 class, and he just showed everyone why. The 6-4, 250-pounder took home MVP honors during the Under Armour All-American game after recording a game-high two sacks. His defensive efforts and pressure helped his Team Icons defeat Team Legends, 23-17 earlier today.

"It just feels great to win MVP. It's a blessing," Moore told 247Sports after the performance. "I'm glad to be out here and I'm glad to be out here playing for Aaron Wilson. I balled out for him."

Wilson is one of Derrick Moore's former teammates at St. Frances. Unfortunately and tragically, Wilson passed away last April due to a rare medical condition. Moore has since been playing for his fallen friend and even sported Wilson's No. 4 all week long during Under Armour practices.

The MVP award puts a perfect bow on Moore's prep career as he now prepares to enroll early at Michigan. The St. Frances Panther will join the Wolverines in the next week or so as classes are set to begin for the winter semester.