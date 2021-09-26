September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan Picks Up Sunday Morning Commitment

After moving to 4-0 with a win over Rutgers yesterday, Michigan has added a commitment to its 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor on an official visit, Madison (Ala.) Madison Academy athlete Deuce Spurlock has committed to the Wolverines.

Spurlock recently picked up an offer from Auburn, who was viewed as a very serious threat to land him, but he chose the Wolverines over the Tigers. He also had tenders from Boston College, Mississippi State, Pitt, South Carolina, Washington State and several others.

Michigan offered Spurlock back in early-June and seemed to go back and forth on him a bit. At one point it looked like U-M was poised to land him and then seemed to back off some. Over the past month or so, Spurlock was once again elevated on the recruiting board and now he's a Wolverine. The offer from Auburn just a few days ago initially gave Spurlock a lot to think about, but the official visit this weekend sealed the deal for the Wolverines.

The 6-2, 200-pounder is viewed as an athlete because he does so much for his high school team. At Michigan, however, he'll come in as a linebacker. He's got a great frame already and can really run, making him a great fit at linebacker in Mike Macdonald's system.

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Picks Up Sunday Morning Commitment

41 seconds ago
jim harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Rutgers

11 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Squeaks Past Rutgers In Big Ten Opener

17 hours ago
hassan haskins
Football

Michigan Football: No. 18 Wisconsin Is Officially On The Clock

17 hours ago
rutgers hub
Football

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Rutgers

Sep 25, 2021
how to watch
Football

How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Sep 25, 2021
jim harbaugh
Football

Predicting The Michigan/Rutgers Game, Looking At The Big Ten Slate, Over/Unders, Betting Lines

Sep 25, 2021
cade mcnamara rutgers
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

Sep 24, 2021