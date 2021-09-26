Michigan Picks Up Sunday Morning Commitment

After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor on an official visit, Madison (Ala.) Madison Academy athlete Deuce Spurlock has committed to the Wolverines.

Spurlock recently picked up an offer from Auburn, who was viewed as a very serious threat to land him, but he chose the Wolverines over the Tigers. He also had tenders from Boston College, Mississippi State, Pitt, South Carolina, Washington State and several others.

Michigan offered Spurlock back in early-June and seemed to go back and forth on him a bit. At one point it looked like U-M was poised to land him and then seemed to back off some. Over the past month or so, Spurlock was once again elevated on the recruiting board and now he's a Wolverine. The offer from Auburn just a few days ago initially gave Spurlock a lot to think about, but the official visit this weekend sealed the deal for the Wolverines.

The 6-2, 200-pounder is viewed as an athlete because he does so much for his high school team. At Michigan, however, he'll come in as a linebacker. He's got a great frame already and can really run, making him a great fit at linebacker in Mike Macdonald's system.