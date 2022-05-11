Top Defensive Line Target Locks In Michigan Official

Michigan continues to hit the recruiting trail hard in the 2023 cycle as official visit season is upon us.

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta is high on Michigan as evidence by next month's official visit. The 6-5, 260-pounder will be in Ann Arbor from June 17-19.

Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, which obviously indicates that there's heavy interest from Michigan's end. According to Etta, Michigan is putting in maximum effort in recruiting him. He scored Michigan a "10" when asked how hard the Wolverines are trying to win him over. The interest isn't just one-way either.

"I don't want to say too much, but we are very in touch," Etta said. "I don't really talk much about my recruitment but I will tell you that Michigan is one of my top schools and I'm very much interested."

Michigan only has one defensive lineman committed in the 2023 class in Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy Brooks Bahr, who is about 265-275 pounds at this time. With Bahr looking like a future interior defensive lineman, Etta would be a nice complimentary piece as someone who could add substantial weight and play alongside him, or remain leaner and give it a go on the edge.