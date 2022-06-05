Weekend Unofficial Visitors Headlined By 5-Star Gunslinger

Michigan is hosting a pair of official visitors this weekend, along with several big time unofficial visitors from several different classes.

Michigan is hosting a pair of talented cornerbacks on their official visit, as outlined here, but will also host several unofficial visitors this weekend, including a five-star quarterback who seems to have legitimate interest in the Wolverines.

The following prospects listed below are all slated to be at Michigan at some point over the weekend.

Davis is viewed as either the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback in the country in the 2025 class depending where you look. He just picked up his Michigan offer a couple of weeks ago, and already he's on campus checking things out on his ow dime. Everyone in the country, wants him, but that's obviously a good sign and a good start to his recruitment.

Shipp is now the teammate of Davis at Providence Day School and also has an offer from Michigan. At 6-2, 195 pounds, he's got great size and should be viewed as a legitimate target for the Wolverines.

Jadyn Davis (No. 2) and Jordan Shipp (No. 3) in the Michigan uniform during their visit.

Goodwin is yet another teammate of Shipp and Davis at Providence Day School and he also has an offer from the Wolverines. All three were on the visit together, which is always a good sign and makes for a pretty special trip.

Richardson is the most coveted wide receiver of this bunch with more than 40 offers to his name. He picked up his tender from the Wolverines in early-May and is obviously interested as evidenced by his unofficial visit. During his trip, he posted this to his Twitter feed:

Hailing from New Jersey, where Michigan used to have a ton of recruiting success, McClain looks right at home in the Maize and Blue. The Wolverines have been involved for a while so getting him on campus, along with two big time defensive backs from the 2023 class, bodes well for his recruitment.

When it comes to offensive tackle prospects, Sprague looks about as good as any player in the country. At 6-8 and 260 pounds, Sprague towers over Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, who goes 6-5 himself. The Missouri native picked up his Michigan offer in mid-April and really looks to be considering the Wolverines in a serious way.